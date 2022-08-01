Sondors’s electric Metacycle may finally be getting ready to ship

www.inputmag.com
Related
electrek.co
Rimac finally brings its Nevera electric hypercar to production
After years of development and jumping through hoops to get the Nevera on the road, which will likely usher in the next generation of top-performance vehicles, Rimac has finally started production of the Nevera electric hypercar. Deliveries to customers are imminent. A decade ago, Rimac set a new benchmark for...
This New Lightweight Electric Motorcycle Uses Aerospace Know-How to Reach 75 MPH
Click here to read the full article. A new player has joined the EV motorcycle scrum: Irvine, Calif.-based Ryvid is leveraging the aerospace background of two principals to ensure their new Anthem stands apart from the battery-powered crowd with innovative engineering and future-forward design. “Ryvid” was derived from a portmanteau of “rhythm” and “avid,” expressing the concept of emotion in motion. Founder and CEO Dong Tran claims an omnivorous appetite for motorcycles, which has seen everything from Ducati Monsters to Suzuki GSX-Rs pass through his garage. But the inspiration to form an electric motorcycle arose from the desire to create a...
Boat of the Week: This Iconic Jet Boat Will Soon Run Silently and Emissions Free on Electric Power
Click here to read the full article. Electric boats are the perfect solution for zero-emission silent running, and doing away with wallet-depleting trips to the fuel dock. Less perfect is their generally short range, and the nerve-wracking range anxiety they can cause for owners. That’s what Maine-based builder Hinckley Yachts found back in 2017 when they tested the waters with their all-electric 28-foot Dasher day boat concept. It was a noble experiment—and as it turned out five years ahead of its time—that flopped. “Customers loved the thought of electric propulsion and whisper-quiet running. But they were less enthusiastic about a limited range,”...
What's the Best Electric Bike to Buy (and Ride) in 2022?
Want to buy an e-bike but not sure where to start? Find out which electric bike—Cannondale vs. SWFT vs. Rad Power Bikes—is the best e-bike of 2022, according to riders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
MotorTrend Magazine
Why the Electric Car Revolution Won't Change Everything
The tipping point is here. By 2030 you won't be able to buy a new Bentley with an internal combustion engine. You won't be able to buy a Volvo with one, either. Nor, in Europe, a Ford. By 2030 Jaguar will have been an all-electric marque for five years, and Land Rover will be just six years away from its entire lineup being powered by either batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
inputmag.com
Insta360 One RS review: Build your perfect camera
The RS is the second model in the R series, and adds some welcome features. Like the R, the key selling point of the RS is the ability to attach various lens modules to the processor-housing “core” and the battery-housing base.
Lamborghini Believes Synthetic Fuels Could Be An Alternative To Going Electric
Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
Truth About Cars
Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV
A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
inputmag.com
EQLZ announces the world's first NFT sneaker accelerator
“Planet-based” sneaker brand EQLZ is turning its efforts to web3 with a new program called “EQLZ Society.” The project marks the world’s first metaverse sneaker accelerator, a community where holders will get the opportunity to transform their ideas into physical shoes. The initiative will launch with...
Porsche Won't Keep Its New Electric Motors To Itself
Porsche is expanding its e-bike repertoire with the development of electric motors for bike models beyond its own lineup. The renowned German automaker is making big moves in the bike sector lately. From introducing two new e-bike models to becoming the majority shareholder of budding start-up Greyp Bikes, 2021 alone has been quite eventful for Porsche e-bike fans. Earlier this year, Porsche also invested in Fazua — one of the first to develop a minimalist lightweight e-bike system – before fully acquiring it in June.
inputmag.com
Amazon's carbon footprint worsened last year despite climate initiatives
Amazon produced about 71.54 metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, an 18 percent increase year-over-year, the company revealed in its latest sustainability report. That’s a full 20 million metric tons of CO2 more than Amazon produced in 2019, despite the expansion of Amazon’s climate programs. That fleet of all-electric Rivian vans has a lot of work cut out for it.
Engadget
Porsche's new companies are all about electric bikes
In the future, you may come across a lot more two-wheeled Porsches on the streets. The luxury automaker has launched two new joint ventures with Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V., and they're both all about electric bikes. Porsche eBike Performance GmbH is based in Ottobrunn near Munich and will develop components, including motors and batteries. Anything it creates will then be used by P2 eBike GmbH, the second joint venture based in Stuttgart, to manufacture Porsche-branded e-bikes for consumers that the company plyans to launch starting in the middle of the decade.
inputmag.com
GM’s hands-free Super Cruise tech just got a major upgrade
While Tesla faces serious heat from The National Highway Traffic Safety Association over its potentially fatal Autopilot software, GM is planning to double the coverage of its hands-free driving assistance tech. GM says it’s looking to increase the amount of highways mapped on its Super Cruise network by 400,000 miles, adding some of the most iconic roads in the U.S. and Canada.
MotorAuthority
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots and video: Electric GT coming with over 1,200 hp
Maserati is developing a redesigned GranTurismo for launch in 2023 and the new car has just been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in electric guise. Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient. And by 2030, the automaker plans to only sell electric vehicles.
Comments / 1