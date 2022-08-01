Washington's DelBene joins Pelosi on Indo-Pacific trip

kuow.org
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip. GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this...
China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after highly controversial visit angers China
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her highly-controversial, historic visit to Taiwan on Wednesday amid massive criticism from China.Ms Pelosi is the first highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit Taiwan despite strong warnings from China. In fact, China had openly criticised her visit with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.But she had said that she and other members of Congress were visiting Taiwan to show they “will not abandon their commitment” to the self-governing island.Taiwan is a self-governing democracy of approximately 23 million off the coast of China. It has its...
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Biden admin says US and China ‘not at the brink’ as House speaker departs
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on a US Air Force jet on Wednesday evening, concluding a historic and high-stakes visit that drew a slew of responses from China. Her next stop is South Korea.Beijing warned of “punishing” those who offend it, while Chinese state media called the speaker’s trip an “opening salvo of war”.China says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier, it imposed trade restrictions on some food items and construction materials.Meanwhile, Russia backed China’s assertion that...
Biden stopping Pelosi's Taiwan visit would create a 'major foreign policy crisis,' Sen. Cotton says
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton urged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to "go forward" with her scheduled trip to Taiwan despite growing threats from China over the island. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Cotton argued it is imperative the U.S. shows strength against Chinese threats or else risk increasing foreign policy crises.
HuffPost
Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Raising China Tensions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Taiwan’s foreign minister and other...
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, marking a significant show of support for Taiwan despite China's threats of retaliation over the visit.
Pelosi stops in Hawaii and reveals her Asia plans. But no mention of Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is heading to Asia for a tour of the region after landing in Hawaii, where she visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona.
Fox News Host Calls Out GOP for Not Joining Pelosi on Taiwan Trip
Fox News host Gillian Turner on Wednesday called out Republicans for not joining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan—despite reportedly being invited—noting that their presence would have shown “solidarity.”Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan this week prompted quite a bit of saber-rattling from the Chinese government, which viewed the rare trip from a top-ranking U.S. official as a “major political provocation” to Beijing’s sovereignty.Additionally, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle brace for a surge in international tensions over the trip, some are upset with the White House for seemingly hanging the speaker out to dry.Yet,...
Pelosi says in op-ed that Taipei visit is ‘unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan’
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei, Taiwan for a visit that’s been heavily criticised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), The Washington Post published an op-ed by Ms Pelosi in which she says that the “visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.Ms Pelosi opened the opinion piece by noting that the Taiwan Relations Act was passed 43 years ago, calling it “one of the most important pillars of US foreign policy in the Asia Pacific”. The speaker wrote that the legislation...
Washington Examiner
The strategic case against Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider how House Speaker Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan might hurt the U.S.'s global standing and ability to counter China.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), planned trip to Taiwan is a Rorschach test for U.S.-China watchers. Some believe Pelosi should cancel...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan
BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.
Bloomberg
Here Are All the Ways China’s Hitting Back Against Pelosi’s Trip
China hit back at US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s landmark touchdown in Taiwan late Tuesday with an unprecedented range of actions against the self-ruled island it considers its own. Within minutes of her arrival, the People’s Liberation Army announced provocative drills and missile launches encircling Taiwan. That was swiftly...
Chinese ambassador: Pelosi's Taiwan visit will escalate tensions
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite stern warnings from Beijing. CNN’s John King sits with Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, who explains the controversial visit and implications this could have on US-China relations.
BBC
China-Taiwan: Tensions spike ahead of Pelosi's expected visit
Taiwan is bracing for a potential show of force from China as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive on the island late Tuesday. Her visit - which is not backed by the White House - would be the first by such a senior US official in decades.
Nancy Pelosi gets rare Republican support for controversial trip to Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for a controversial visit on Tuesday. While she was greeted by dignitaries and crowds of waiting onlookers in Taipei, her visit has prompted both praise and controversy in the US, China, and beyond.Perhaps most unexpectedly, a group of 26 Senate Republicans have voiced their support for the House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan, despite China’s warnings that the trip would prompt “disastrous consequences.”“For decades, members of the United States Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have traveled to Taiwan,” the Senators said in a statement of support. “This travel is consistent with the United...
