Columbia, MO

Mizzou Tigers DE Isaiah McGuire on Bednarik Award Watch List

By Collier Logan
Mizzou Sports Talk
 2 days ago

Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire being recognized as one of college football’s best players.

Each season, the Chuck Bednarik Award is given to college football’s best defensive player and this year’s watchlist includes a Missouri Tiger, senior defensive end Isaiah McGuire. McGuire was one of the Tigers’ most reliable defenders last year and many believe that his production will see another jump in 2022.

McGuire was a backfield menace last season, posting 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. The 6-foot-4 and 272-pound edge rusher from Tulsa (Okla.) Union has steadily improved each season with the Tigers and is ready to wreak havoc on opposing offenses this fall.

He’ll team up with fellow edge rusher Trajan Jeffcoat to form one of the conference’s best tandems. The Mizzou defense has a chance to significantly improve with these two playing the edge.

From a strength standpoint, very few linemen will push McGuire off the ball and he’s deceptively quick for his size. McGuire’s nimble enough to maneuver around slower tackles and has the power to get through multiple blockers.

While he’s a proven sack getter, the senior end shines as a run stopper. He can get across the line without overcommitting and corralling ball carriers for a loss or no gain. He’ll have even more help up front this year as the Tigers have added four transfers to the roster at defensive tackle.

The FBS is loaded with defensive talent, so winning this year’s Bednarik Award will be a tall task. But with such a strong defensive front, McGuire should have all the opportunities he needs to make some memorable plays this season. Being mentioned on the preseason shortlist is a sign of good things for McGuire and the Tigers.

