Dallas, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: August 1-7

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kgrpg_0h0ZeSsI00

RED ALERT - DALLAS - EB & WB 635 at Skillman Street ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight along with both directions of the Skillman Street overpass bridge at 635 starting at 8 pm on Saturday, 8/6 through noon on Sunday, 8/7, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday, 8/1, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - WB I-30 between Great SW Parkway and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9pm on Friday, 8/6 to 9 pm on Saturday, 8/7, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 8/7.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Ave and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 8/7.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/4 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 8/5 and Saturday, 8/7.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane.nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/4 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 8/5 and Saturday, 8/7.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 between Northwest Drive and Gus Thomasson Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/4 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 8/5 and Saturday, 8/7.

MESQUITE - NB 635 entrance ramp at La Prada Drive will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 8/2 through Thursday, 8/4.

GARLAND - WB I-30 between Dalrock Road and Bass Pro Drive the two right lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Friday, 8/5.

SOUTH DALLAS - EB & WB I-20 between I-35E and I-45 alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 m to 5 am through Friday, 8/5.

BALCH SPRINGS - NB 635 entrance and exit ramps to I-20 will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/4.

PLANO - NB & SB 75 exit ramps to EB Bush Turnpike will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 4 am on Monday, 8/1.

SOUTH FORT WORTH - WB I-20 at Campus Drive the left and right lanes will be closed at various times from 9 am to 3 pm.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 8/6.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 8/12

FORT WORTH - NB 121 between Handley-Ederville Road and Hwy 10 will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, 8/1 and Tuesday, 8/2.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various lane closures between I-35W and Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 8 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 8/3.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Westport Pkwy and Keller Hicks Road the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday, 8/5.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Tarrant Pkwy the right lane will be closed nightly from Wednesday, 8/3 to Friday, 8/5.

LAKE WORTH – WB Hwy 199 between Hodgkins Road and Love Circle the right lane will be closed from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, 8/3,

SOUTHLAKE - EB 114 at Dove Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

WESTLAKE/SOUTHLAKE - EB 114 between Davis Blvd and Kirkwood various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/6.

WEATHERFORD/HUDSON OAKS - EB & WB I-20 between Bethel Road and Lakeshore Drive one lane will be closed in both directions nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 8/4.

