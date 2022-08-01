Has Iowa’s Unemployment Rating Gotten Worse the Past 4 Years?

khak.com
Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday Comes At A Perfect Time
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday starts tomorrow in stores across the state. In past years, I've written off the weekend as a gimmick to get more people into stores. I thought, how much can you really save by simply not paying the 6% Iowa sales tax? But then 2022 happened. Prices on everything have soared, and suddenly the sales tax holiday is more important than ever, for my family and countless others.
Save Money On Back-To-School Clothes In Iowa This Weekend
Those who live in Iowa or are close enough to travel to the Hawkeye state can save money on clothes this weekend. The annual Tax-Free Weekend holiday happens this weekend and it's a great way to save 7% on most clothing items before the kiddos head back to school. Iowa's...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Iowa Would Make Piles Of Cash if They Enforced One Traffic Law [OPINION]
I have been quietly conducting a driving study. A study to find how often a simple Iowa, and national, driving law is broken. My study was not even remotely scientific. It simply involves me counting something while driving. I was safe about it. Jotted each day's totals down in my iPhone's note app. So what was I counting?
Iowa vs. New York; The Case Of The Runaway Cows
When you see a cow lose, what’s your first thought? Maybe you try to call someone, or even just try to catch it. Growing up with livestock in a neighborhood where my neighbors have little experience with cows, they at least knew who to call when they saw a loose cow or goat. No one ever tried to do what this animal sanctuary did.
5 Iowa Lottery Tickets Fell Just Short of a Share of 1.377 Billion Dollars
When I was younger and having family dinner, I remember us having conversations about what we'd do if we ever won an insane amount of money. My family would go around the room and say what we'd do with the money and it would almost put us in a dream-like state.
Iowa Man Discovers Bird Native to Asia in Tree Outside His Home
There are a few animals we're used to seeing on a daily basis here in Iowa. Squirrels, robins, sparrows, rabbits, the occasional deer, and maybe even snakes, foxes, or a coyote depending on where you live. It's not every day that you step out into your front lawn and see...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
Which Iowa State Fair Concerts are Selling the Best [LIST]
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just days away and among the wide array of attractions that are part of the 11-day fair are 11 concerts. As with anything, some of the tickets are hotter than others. Here's a look at this year's shows... from the lowest-selling to the hottest tickets there are.
The Incredible Survival Story of an Iowa Lineman [WATCH]
While I was in quarantine over the weekend, I got really into an older show that I heard about on one of my favorite podcasts. It's called 'I Survived,' and it originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network from 2008 to 2015. According to the IMDB page, the show "incorporates interviews with stylized recreations to tell the stories of people who overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever."
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
USDA’s New Rule Protects Iowans From Salmonella In Chicken
It seems that there is always a recall that has to do with salmonella. We recently saw the effects salmonella can have when a woman went viral on social media for not realizing her peanut butter was recalled. To help keep people safe, it United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
An Official Guide to 2022 Iowa Oktoberfest Celebrations [LIST]
Fall is right around the corner, which means so are Oktoberfest celebrations!. In Eastern and Central Iowa, there are quite a few Oktoberfest events happening in 2022. Some of them are set for late September, while others are set for early October. Here are all the festivals we know of right now:
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Annie, My Fair Lady & Hairspray — Broadway Shows in Iowa
You don't have to live in New York to enjoy the sounds of Broadway! Here are some of the big Broadway performances happening in Eastern and Central Iowa in 2022 and 2023:. Titanic the Musical - September 23rd through 25th, 2022. Meet Me in St. Louis - November 18th through...
