YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

www.mainebiz.biz
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
WMTW
"Overwhelmed" superintendent of Maine's largest school district announces earlier departure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Xavier Botana, announced Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, a year earlier than previously planned. During his opening remarks to the Portland Board of Education meeting, Botana said the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
mainebiz.biz
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
mainebiz.biz
Auburn lands 5-year deal to host RV and camping show
Amid prime camping season, the city of Auburn announced it will host Maine's largest RV and camping show for seasons to come. The show, which is presented by the Maine Campground Owners Association, is open to the public and features the newest models of recreational vehicles and also hosts 60 campground operators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
South Portland could end program allowing hotels to house people at risk of homelessness
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether to revoke the licenses of four hotels sheltering hundreds of people experiencing chronic homelessness and those seeking asylum. A total of 730 people currently live in the hotels, according to City of...
wabi.tv
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
mainebiz.biz
Decades-old Mexican restaurant in Portland shutters permanently
A Mexican-cuisine restaurant that began in Portland 44 years ago, Tortilla Flat, has shut its doors for the last time. The eatery and cantina, at 1871 Forest Ave. in the Riverton neighborhood, closed permanently and without explanation on Sunday. While staffing has been a challenge for most restaurants in Maine, a Facebook post on Monday afternoon offered no hint of the reason for the closure.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
WMTW
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
unh.edu
Fish Out of Cold Water?
Arctic charr, true to its name, is a cold-water fish that makes its southern-most home in Maine lakes, putting it at particular risk for the effects of climate change. Indeed, in the past century, the highly valued fish went extinct from the Vermont and New Hampshire lakes it colonized after glaciers receded 10,000 years ago.
Comments / 0