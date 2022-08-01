ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

By William Hall
mainebiz.biz
 2 days ago
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
#Ymca#Fitness#Professions#Ymca Facilities#Ymca Programming#Gray
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards

After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Auburn lands 5-year deal to host RV and camping show

Amid prime camping season, the city of Auburn announced it will host Maine's largest RV and camping show for seasons to come. The show, which is presented by the Maine Campground Owners Association, is open to the public and features the newest models of recreational vehicles and also hosts 60 campground operators.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Decades-old Mexican restaurant in Portland shutters permanently

A Mexican-cuisine restaurant that began in Portland 44 years ago, Tortilla Flat, has shut its doors for the last time. The eatery and cantina, at 1871 Forest Ave. in the Riverton neighborhood, closed permanently and without explanation on Sunday. While staffing has been a challenge for most restaurants in Maine, a Facebook post on Monday afternoon offered no hint of the reason for the closure.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
wabi.tv

More affordable housing coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
MAINE STATE
unh.edu

Fish Out of Cold Water?

Arctic charr, true to its name, is a cold-water fish that makes its southern-most home in Maine lakes, putting it at particular risk for the effects of climate change. Indeed, in the past century, the highly valued fish went extinct from the Vermont and New Hampshire lakes it colonized after glaciers receded 10,000 years ago.
DURHAM, NH

