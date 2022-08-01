Lightning McQueen and Mater are Back in New Trailer for ‘Cars on the Road,’ Parking September 8 on Disney+

wdwnt.com
Related
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today
New Mug Featuring Sculpture from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns! Lately, Dok-Ondar has been selling more replicas of his personal treasures from the Den of Antiquities, and today we found a new mug inspired by the frieze sculpture hanging in the shop. The Massassi created...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Streaming at Last (but Not on Netflix, Sorry)
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts. But even as months passed since its theatrical release, and even as it became available to buy online, the movie wasn't streaming on a subscription service at all, until Friday.
This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares
Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Polygon
Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Black Phone, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend
This week, The Gray Man — Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s espionage action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas — finally premieres on Netflix. There’s also a ton of other newly released movies on VOD and streaming to choose...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'
“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Lil’ Boo Returns in Teaser for Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida
A beloved figure of Halloween Horror Nights, Lil’ Boo, returns in a new teaser for the upcoming Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Lil’ Boo appears on a poster for “An Experience to Die For” in the old Tribute Theater, the setting for the current Summer Tribute Store.
WDW News Today
ABC, Disney+, Hulu and More to Present ‘Journey into Storytelling’ Pavilion at 2022 D23 Expo
Fans will be able to immerse themselves in shows from ABC, Disney+, Hulu and more at the “Journey into Storytelling” pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo. Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and Onyx Collective.
Disney Fans Demand Woman With ‘Rapunzel Hair’ Be Cast in Movie
Fans want Disney to let down their hair and cast this real-life Rapunzel look-alike in a movie. Jolene, who shares TikTok content under the username @jo_punzel, is known for posting hair and skincare tips, and often shares tutorials and products recommendations. In many of her videos, Jolene reveals how she...
WDW News Today
Man Punches Girlfriend and Knocks Baby Out of Stroller, Halloween Party Food & Beverage Revealed, Last of COVID-19 Signage Removed, and More: Daily Recap (8/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary sPARKling Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and the fun is even extending to the Disneyland Resort with a new sPARKling Loungefly backpack!. Disneyland Resort 30th Anniversary sPARKling Loungefly Backpack – $95.00. Like the...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Snow White: The Fairest of Them All Free Online
Cast: Miranda Richardson Kristin Kreuk Vera Farmiga Vincent Schiavelli Clancy Brown. Snow White's mother dies during childbirth, leaving baby Snow and father John for dead on an icy field, who then receives a visit from one of Satan's representatives, granting him three wishes. Is Snow White: The Fairest of Them...
WDW News Today
Scare Zone Sets for Halloween Horror Nights Installed in New York at Universal Studios Florida
The terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is drawing ever closer, and sets for one of the scare zones have already taken over New York!. Over by the popcorn stand, it looks like a Halloween festival has gone horribly awry. A John Deere tractor has collided with...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Parasyte: Part 1 Free Online
Cast: Shota Sometani Eri Fukatsu Ai Hashimoto Kazuki Kitamura Masahiro Higashide. Alien pods come to Earth and, naturally, start taking over Human Hosts. One such pod only manages to take over one human's, Shin Izumi, right arm. Together they grow and co-exist, all the while the other aliens are making meals of other humans; Shin feels he must put a stop to it all, but his alien, Migi, doesn't see why.
Comments / 0