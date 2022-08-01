Lightning McQueen and Mater are Back in New Trailer for ‘Cars on the Road,’ Parking September 8 on Disney+

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in shows from ABC, Disney+, Hulu and more at the “Journey into Storytelling” pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo. Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and Onyx Collective.

