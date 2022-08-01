How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 1

www.tvguide.com
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live on August 1
On August 1 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. TV: Bally Sports San Diego and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In San Diego, the game is...
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on August 2
On August 2 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live on August 1
On August 1 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Detroit. In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming...
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live on August 1
On August 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming...
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 2
On August 2 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports Wisconsin. TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which...
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live on August 1
On August 1 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 2
On August 2 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and MASN2. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2,...
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Live on August 2
On August 2 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 1
The Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 1 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Kansas City. Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago...
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 1
On August 1 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Cincinnati, the game is streaming...
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 2
On August 2 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, SportsNet NY, and MLB Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on...
Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule
The 25 preseason practices lead up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on August 2
On August 2 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and NBC Sports California. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Oakland, the game...
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 2
On August 2 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: Bally Sports South and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which...
2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central F Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes now have the second-best recruiting class in the Big Ten and fifth-best haul in the country.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Why Deshaun Watson Was Suspended From the Cleveland Browns
Watson, 26, has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed by the therapists who alleged sexual harassment and assault during treatment sessions in 2020 and 2021.
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived in April […]
How to Watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Live on August 4
Live from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC, the 2022 Wyndham Championship tees off on Thursday. Here's how to watch. The PGA Tour continues with the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which is the last event before the PGA Tour Playoffs. The top 125 golfers are eligible for the event with 2021 winner Kevin Kisner returning to defend his title against notable golfers: Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and more.
Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Signs with Phoenix Suns
Aug. 3: Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. He was an undrafted rookie in the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Michigan State earned the commitment from four-star forward Gehrig Normand.
