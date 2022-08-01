Oakland’s legendary Bill Russell dies at 88

www.kalw.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'The kids were crying, hysterical': Gunshots ring out as Fresno football team plays in Oakland
Shots rang out at Oakland Tech High School, where a Fresno team, the Valley Boyz, were playing the Oakland Dynamites Sunday afternoon.
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
Voices of the Bay: Ashia Karana
Oakland-based musician Ashia Karana sat in the sun with her radio on, eating a mango and looking out towards Lake Merritt. She is originally from Atlanta and was led to the Bay by what seemed to be fate. After following a series of signs, she came to study sound healing at the Globe Institute in San Francisco, a school that holds courses about the healing properties of sounds and vibrations and how to utilize them.
kalw.org
The Magic Of Maya Songbird / Magic: The Gathering / New Arrivals: Kimberly Unger
Today, we take a peek into Maya Songbird’s world at Oakland’s very own Magic Shop. Join us as we step through a portal on Peralta St. Then, we find out why gamers are still devoted to a nearly 30 year old fantasy game. And, we’ll hear a reading from San Francisco author Kimberly Unger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OPD officer to be assigned to all pee wee football games, practices after shooting at school field
"I come from this community, there has always been rules to the game. This is a break in the rules, coming onto these fields, coming to these kids games and shooting, it's against the rules," said Armstrong.
The Bold Italic
Last Month's Eats Checklist: Six Standout Newcomers From July
These six newcomers (or new menus) cover the gamut, from Ukrainian dumplings to Nigerian food, Detroit-style pizza to hefty salads. Alongside this month’s full restaurant reviews — Gozu, Eight Tables at China Live, Little Saint in Healdsburg, Ernest, Uccello Lounge — these newbies are worth visiting, with last month’s standouts here (as always, I’ve vetted, visited or ordered from each place reviewed):
oaklandside.org
Oakland City Hall in conversation: Loren Taylor
Loren Taylor, a third-generation Oakland resident, has a background in biomedical engineering and management consulting. He joined the City Council as the District 6 representative, defeating incumbent Desley Brooks in 2018. In an interview with The Oaklandside, Taylor looked back on his first term and discussed the major issues facing...
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A Man, a Woman and 6-year-old shot at a Pop Warner game in Oakland
A man, a woman and a six year old girl were shot Sunday at an Oakland city high school campus, according to police. Shortly before 1:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Oakland Technical High School, in Oakland California. All are expected to survive. Upon arrival,...
After 3 injured at Oakland youth football game, police offer $15K reward for info
A youth sports league game in Oakland Sunday afternoon turned violent as three people, including a young child, were injured in a shooting. All are in stable condition.
8 Great Family Date Night Activities in the Bay Area
Take advantage of later bedtimes and go out as family on the town (bonus: no sitters needed for these family-friendly adventures!). Of course, if you are looking for a kid-free adventure, you can check out our list of parent-only date night ideas around San Francsico as well. But for now, we’re hanging with the kids—from mirror mazes and mini golf, to a nighttime Ferris Wheel ride, we are sure these special outings with entertain the entire squad.
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute
A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
NBC Bay Area
Youth Football Team Apologizes to Parents Following Weekend Shooting During Game
A local youth football team apologized to parents Monday after a weekend shooting injured three people near Oakland Technical High during an all-day football event. The victims, two adults and one child, were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
KTVU FOX 2
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Lawsuit Challenges Oakland A’s $12B Project
The Oakland A’s encountered another roadblock to staying in their home city. A lawsuit challenging a key vote was filed on Friday, arguing that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission violated environmental law. In June, the commission voted to redesignate the Howard Terminal area, where the team...
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
thechronicle.news
S.F. legacy restaurant says goodbye after 45 years, plus newer closures
As a part of our ongoing reporting on the closures of native eating places, here’s a checklist of Bay Space institutions that closed in July 2022. Notable shutterings embody tapas bar Cha Cha Cha within the Mission District of San Francisco, the acclaimed Two Jack’s Nik’s Place within the Decrease Haight and the favored Taiwan Bento in Oakland. See June 2022’s checklist of closings right here.
7x7.com
10 Buzzy New Restaurants You May Have Missed So Far in 2022
With the worst of pandemic chaos in the rearview mirror, restaurants are finally back in full force. A whole slew of new eateries have opened their doors, and we can't wait to try them all. From Korean to Russian to Mediterranean, here are 10 buzzy spots whose 2022 openings you may have missed.
Comments / 1