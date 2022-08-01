ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland’s legendary Bill Russell dies at 88

By KALW
kalw.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kalw.org

Comments / 1

 

LocalNewsMatters.org

Voices of the Bay: Ashia Karana

Oakland-based musician Ashia Karana sat in the sun with her radio on, eating a mango and looking out towards Lake Merritt. She is originally from Atlanta and was led to the Bay by what seemed to be fate. After following a series of signs, she came to study sound healing at the Globe Institute in San Francisco, a school that holds courses about the healing properties of sounds and vibrations and how to utilize them.
The Bold Italic

Last Month's Eats Checklist: Six Standout Newcomers From July

These six newcomers (or new menus) cover the gamut, from Ukrainian dumplings to Nigerian food, Detroit-style pizza to hefty salads. Alongside this month’s full restaurant reviews — Gozu, Eight Tables at China Live, Little Saint in Healdsburg, Ernest, Uccello Lounge — these newbies are worth visiting, with last month’s standouts here (as always, I’ve vetted, visited or ordered from each place reviewed):
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Hall in conversation: Loren Taylor

Loren Taylor, a third-generation Oakland resident, has a background in biomedical engineering and management consulting. He joined the City Council as the District 6 representative, defeating incumbent Desley Brooks in 2018. In an interview with The Oaklandside, Taylor looked back on his first term and discussed the major issues facing...
SFGate

The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli

Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu.  “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal 
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A Man, a Woman and 6-year-old shot at a Pop Warner game in Oakland

A man, a woman and a six year old girl were shot Sunday at an Oakland city high school campus, according to police. Shortly before 1:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Oakland Technical High School, in Oakland California. All are expected to survive. Upon arrival,...
Red Tricycle San Francisco

8 Great Family Date Night Activities in the Bay Area

Take advantage of later bedtimes and go out as family on the town (bonus: no sitters needed for these family-friendly adventures!). Of course, if you are looking for a kid-free adventure, you can check out our list of parent-only date night ideas around San Francsico as well. But for now, we’re hanging with the kids—from mirror mazes and mini golf, to a nighttime Ferris Wheel ride, we are sure these special outings with entertain the entire squad.
SFist

SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute

A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
NBC Bay Area

Youth Football Team Apologizes to Parents Following Weekend Shooting During Game

A local youth football team apologized to parents Monday after a weekend shooting injured three people near Oakland Technical High during an all-day football event. The victims, two adults and one child, were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.
Front Office Sports

New Lawsuit Challenges Oakland A’s $12B Project

The Oakland A’s encountered another roadblock to staying in their home city. A lawsuit challenging a key vote was filed on Friday, arguing that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission violated environmental law. In June, the commission voted to redesignate the Howard Terminal area, where the team...
thechronicle.news

S.F. legacy restaurant says goodbye after 45 years, plus newer closures

As a part of our ongoing reporting on the closures of native eating places, here’s a checklist of Bay Space institutions that closed in July 2022. Notable shutterings embody tapas bar Cha Cha Cha within the Mission District of San Francisco, the acclaimed Two Jack’s Nik’s Place within the Decrease Haight and the favored Taiwan Bento in Oakland. See June 2022’s checklist of closings right here.
7x7.com

10 Buzzy New Restaurants You May Have Missed So Far in 2022

With the worst of pandemic chaos in the rearview mirror, restaurants are finally back in full force. A whole slew of new eateries have opened their doors, and we can't wait to try them all. From Korean to Russian to Mediterranean, here are 10 buzzy spots whose 2022 openings you may have missed.
