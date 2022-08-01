Judge rules UC Berkeley can build student housing on People’s Park

www.kalw.org
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Residents file lawsuit against San Jose over construction of new Whole Foods
The city of San Jose is facing a lawsuit from a group of residents following proposed plans to build a new Whole Foods. The Citizens for Inclusive Development is alleging that San Jose is in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
Explore: Almost 14,000 eviction notices served in publicly funded SF housing over five years
When Leonard Ross, longtime resident of the affordable housing project JFK Tower, returned to his studio apartment after a stint in the hospital in November 2021, he was met with an unwelcome surprise: an eviction notice pinned to his door. The eviction notice said that the 63-year-old Ross had threatened...
Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers
A new report released this week gives Bay Area residents something to feel proud of: we led water conservation efforts in the state in June. California had the driest January through March on record. This contributed to higher water use in the early part of 2022 compared to this time two years ago. But California water users have done a good job correcting course, especially here in the Bay Area. We reduced our water consumption by more than 12 percent compared to June 2020.
Silicon Valley
East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million
BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
City of Oakland receives $6 million grant to deter gun violence
Following a surge of homicides in 2021, the City of Oakland has received a $6 million state grant designed to curb gun violence. The funding, announced at a press conference on Tuesday, is provided for three years through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention (CalVIP) program. Guillermo Cespedes, head of...
San Francisco inaugurates transgender month
August is the month in which the city's famed Compton's Cafeteria Riot erupted in 1966 as a response to police harassment of transgender residents in the Tenderloin. The riot preceded New York's famed Stonewall Riot by three years and is thought to be one the first LGBTQ uprisings in the country. San Francisco is the nation’s first city to celebrate a transgender month.
SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur
The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
SF Public Defender talks crisis in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black and brown people disproportionately arrested, prosecuted and punished in the criminal justice system. A backlog of defendants waiting for their day in court. Concern over a return to the war on drug era. These are some of the topics covered in KRON4’s one-on-one interview with the San Francisco District […]
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
