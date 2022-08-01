ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Judge rules UC Berkeley can build student housing on People’s Park

By KALW
kalw.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kalw.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park

San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers

A new report released this week gives Bay Area residents something to feel proud of: we led water conservation efforts in the state in June. California had the driest January through March on record. This contributed to higher water use in the early part of 2022 compared to this time two years ago. But California water users have done a good job correcting course, especially here in the Bay Area. We reduced our water consumption by more than 12 percent compared to June 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million

BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Student Housing#Homelessness#College#People S Park
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

City of Oakland receives $6 million grant to deter gun violence

Following a surge of homicides in 2021, the City of Oakland has received a $6 million state grant designed to curb gun violence. The funding, announced at a press conference on Tuesday, is provided for three years through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention (CalVIP) program. Guillermo Cespedes, head of...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kalw.org

San Francisco inaugurates transgender month

August is the month in which the city's famed Compton's Cafeteria Riot erupted in 1966 as a response to police harassment of transgender residents in the Tenderloin. The riot preceded New York's famed Stonewall Riot by three years and is thought to be one the first LGBTQ uprisings in the country. San Francisco is the nation’s first city to celebrate a transgender month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur

The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Public Defender talks crisis in the city

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black and brown people disproportionately arrested, prosecuted and punished in the criminal justice system. A backlog of defendants waiting for their day in court. Concern over a return to the war on drug era.  These are some of the topics covered in KRON4’s one-on-one interview with the San Francisco District […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
FOSTER CITY, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy