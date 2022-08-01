Judge rules UC Berkeley can build student housing on People’s Park

A new report released this week gives Bay Area residents something to feel proud of: we led water conservation efforts in the state in June. California had the driest January through March on record. This contributed to higher water use in the early part of 2022 compared to this time two years ago. But California water users have done a good job correcting course, especially here in the Bay Area. We reduced our water consumption by more than 12 percent compared to June 2020.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO