Design plan submitted for Fishers apartment complex at White River and 96th Street

An apartment complex on 96th Street in Fishers will have seven buildings and a center greenspace next to the White River, where a large interactive nature park is planned.

Architect American Structurepoint, Indianapolis, will submit the development plan to the Fishers Planned Unit Development Committee during a meeting Wednesday. Carmel-based developer CRG Residential also plans to build townhomes and commercial buildings later at the site, which is near the Allisonville Road intersection.

Riverplace Apartments buildings — with 380 units — will number seven total, with five buildings facing each other with shared parking spaces, a swimming pool, sidewalks, tennis courts and a lawn, according to the site plan. Two buildings will be closer to the park, which is just to the west at the river.

CRG is investing $98 million in the project and the city will be providing $23 million in revenue from a bond sale. Eventually the site also will include 66 townhomes and 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

At the same time, the Fishers Parks and Recreation Department is developing 98 acres along the river into a park.

The park will stretch from 96th Street north to 106th Street at Heritage Park. The area could have a canoe launch, quarry ponds, adventure course, pavilion, bike and ropes course, treehouse, river overlook and hammock grove.

As part of the project Fishers is planning to covert the 96th and Allisonville intersection to a roundabout to make entry to the development easier. The cross streets now are built as a "Michigan Left," in which drivers need to make a right turn and a U-turn before turning left.

