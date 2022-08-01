Morning Headlines: Deshaun Watson suspended for six games ... and more

www.ideastream.org
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?
DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games
The NFL said Watson violated its personal conduct policy amid claims of sexual misconduct when he played for the Houston Texas. Aug. 1, 2022.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.
Browns Owners Comment On Deshaun Watson Ruling
Love it or hate it, a decision has been made. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as it stands, will be suspended for six games following the announcement by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. People are letting their feelings on the ruling be known across every media platform imaginable. That...
National Organization of Women: 'NFL must stop enabling predators like Deshaun Watson'
On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement condemning the ruling from NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The National Organization of Women (NOW) has also lashed...
NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason
At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.
