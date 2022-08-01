ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Morning Headlines: Deshaun Watson suspended for six games ... and more

By Nick Castele, Jay Shah
ideastream.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ideastream.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Euclid, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022

The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Euclid
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Myles Straw
brownsnation.com

Browns Owners Comment On Deshaun Watson Ruling

Love it or hate it, a decision has been made. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as it stands, will be suspended for six games following the announcement by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. People are letting their feelings on the ruling be known across every media platform imaginable. That...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy