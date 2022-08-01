ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wolves' Jaden McDaniels impresses with 52-point outing in CrawsOver pro-am game

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT1VH_0h0ZZgbL00

Meeting the newest members of the Timberwolves 01:49

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- At Jamal Crawford's recent CrawsOver pro-am event, the Wolves' Jaden McDaniels was not the main attraction, but he played like he was always the headliner.

At Crawford's annual pro-am, cherished by the professional basketball-deprived Seattle fanbase, McDaniels dished out a game-high 52 points coupled with 11 boards, punctuated by an array of isolation finishes and silky smooth ball handling.

A Seattle native, McDaniels played admirably in front of a home audience, while also intriguing fans at his new home of Minnesota. After an impressive debut playoff series, it's obvious the Wolves' brass anticipate a huge leap in development soon for McDaniels. And although the competition and the stage aren't as rigorous, the performance could be a glimpse of what's to come for the 21-year-old.

Minnesotan Chet Holmgren and first overall 2022 draft selection Paolo Banchero were also competing on the court opposite McDaniels in the packed Seattle Pacific University gym. They too exhilarated the crowd with highlight dunks and crafty buckets.

Holmgren totaled 34 points, 14 rebounds, and swatted eight shots out of the air. Where he lacked in athleticism compared to his NBA peers, he made up for impressive skill in the mid-range area, locating his spots and pivoting into Dirk Nowitski-like fadeaways.

Banchero, who played on the same team, played with aggressiveness that brought the crowd to its feet. The uber-athletic, rim-shaking dunks came in droves for the future Magic forward.

In attendance, retired hoopers, Crawford and Jalen Rose — as well as retired owner Steve Ballmer — looked on as the future of the NBA claimed their stake as the league's newest appeal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp

After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Jamal Crawford
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' Zimmer & Cousins didn't mix, but new head coach O'Connell shows promise for mending player relations

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Now that it's no longer a secret that former head coach Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins did not see eye to eye, it's relatively encouraging to see incumbent head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked to maintain a cordial relationship with his top field general. When O'Connell officially signed on, bringing his newfangled background working under the tutelage of offensive wizard Sean McVay, it was clear the new Vikings head coach was a vast departure from Zimmer. In introductory press conferences, he spoke of aspiring to lead a team built through collaborative player and coach connections more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Admitted He Wanted To Play For The New York Knicks After He Was Traded To The Lakers: "It’s Been A Dream Of Mine Since I First Started Playing Basketball: To Play For The Knickerbockers.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is arguably one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. The 6-time NBA Champion is the current leading scorer in NBA history and won countless honors over the course of his illustrious career. The game truly hasn't seen a force like Kareem since his retirement. Kareem won...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Timberwolves#Sonics
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Big Three Dominate CrawsOver

Last weekend, Young and Collins breezed through a Drew League game in Compton, California. Their team lost the exhibition, but the NBA players put on a show for the fans. However, last night was a different story. The players still went easy, but they dominated and, at times, added insult to injury. The exhibition game will be remembered for the deep threes, nutmegs, and animated alley-oops.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Yardbarker

2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School

It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Who is determining gambling odds?

EAGAN, Minn. -- It's not the news Minnesota Vikings fans want to hear, but definitely expect.When it comes to predicting how well the team will perform this season, the oddsmakers in the gambling world have them as nothing more than average.Who is determining the gambling odds? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned what factors go into those decisionsAs the next Vikings season approaches, optimism and realism converge at TCO Stadium in Eagan."I think they got a strong team," said fan Cullen Wolff."Kind of average, mediocre-ish," is how Kurtt Richman described the team.Lucas Lommen predicted the Vikings would get to 11 wins....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy