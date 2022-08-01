‘Bullet Train’ director teases the ‘special sauce’ of this week’s action epic

Few things are more beautiful than an action film set largely in one place. Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard. The tenement in The Raid. The bus in Speed. And now: the bullet train in Bullet Train. Limitations give art its character, and when it comes to an action movie, confining said action to one space gives the cast and crew the focus to really bring it. They have to use every tool at their disposal to convey every square inch of that space to the audience, so they’ll better appreciate what happens when it all falls to pieces as the combatants carouse from one end to the other.

