‘Bullet Train’ director teases the ‘special sauce’ of this week’s action epic

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Cameron Diaz Is ‘Unretiring’ To Star In Movie With Jamie Foxx, But Apparently It Wasn’t Her Idea
Ever since it was first reported that Cameron Diaz retired from acting, it was up in the air whether or not she would ever make a movie again. With her new wine brand and living her best life with her family, it seemed like she had plenty going on for her outside of Hollywood. Now, Cameron Diaz is “unretiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx and there’s apparently someone to blame for that decision.
NFL・
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany
Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Leads This Gleefully Overloaded, High-Speed Battle Royale
Click here to read the full article. The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pull off a cartoonishly over-the-top action movie, in which half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and otherwise perforate each other’s pretty little faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash. It’s a high-stakes game of hot potato, choreographed and executed by “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, in which a self-deprecating Brat Pitt wears a bucket hat and oversized specs, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play bickering “twin” hitmen Lemon...
Polygon
Bullet Train is the Looney Tunes version of John Wick we didn’t know we needed
Few things are more beautiful than an action film set largely in one place. Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard. The tenement in The Raid. The bus in Speed. And now: the bullet train in Bullet Train. Limitations give art its character, and when it comes to an action movie, confining said action to one space gives the cast and crew the focus to really bring it. They have to use every tool at their disposal to convey every square inch of that space to the audience, so they’ll better appreciate what happens when it all falls to pieces as the combatants carouse from one end to the other.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans expecting big ‘Deadpool 3’ news imminently after Ryan Reynolds begins training
San Diego Comic-Con may have came and went without a peep from Deadpool 3, something that took fans by surprise when the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo outings had been added to the Disney Plus library 24 hours previously, but all eyes instantly turned to next month’s D23 presentation instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans see right through WB announcing ‘Joker 2’ release date in the midst of ‘Batgirl’ backlash
After Warner Bros. and DC Films dropped a barrage of bad news on fans by canceling Batgirl when the movie was in the final stages of post-production, and thus creating plenty of concern for any number of in-development projects including Blue Beetle, Black Canary, and the forgotten Green Lantern series, the studio threw its beleaguered supporters a bone when Joker: Folie à Deux was awarded a release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
wegotthiscovered.com
An sun-baked action thriller pulls off one last risky job on streaming
Action thrillers revolving around outlaws who rob banks and find themselves pursued by the law don’t usually fall under the category of awards season favorites, but David Mackenzie and Taylor Sheridan’s Hell or High Water was a different kind of animal. On paper, the story of two wayward...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date? Joker 2 release date, confirmed
Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the award wining film Joker, has received an official release date from Warner Bros. Joker – which premiered in 2019 – had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Joker was also a box-office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide.
wegotthiscovered.com
Test audiences were not kind to ‘Batgirl’, causing the cancelation
The internet is still basking and quaking in its boots over Warner Bros. canceling the long-awaited Batgirl, but we have some new insight into why, and it’s the rest audiences to blame. Not often do studios pull films after they’ve wrapped filming and already plugged an estimated $70 million...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘Venom’ on Disney Plus?
Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.
Comments / 0