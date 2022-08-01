ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss

Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swanson
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 31 Days, No. 31 Javae Gilmore

Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss added another name to their 2023 commitment list when Southwest Mississippi Community College offensive tackle Izavion Miller officially committed to Ole Miss Sunday night. The 6-6 and 320-pound prospect is the ninth commitment for the Rebels in the 2023 class. He broke the news via social media. "It’s...
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Memphis Tigers Offensive line 2022

The Memphis Tigers offensive line is bolstered by two notable additions. Memphis Tigers will be joined by Kyndall McKenzie, of Little Rock, Arkansas’ Parkview Magnet High School. He’s an Offensive Lineman, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 305 pounds graded Three-star by 247Sports. Also joining the Tigers is Davion...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Razorbacks#All American
247Sports

Tigers cruise to victory in exhibition hoops opener in Israel

Auburn's basketball team was never seriously challenged as it opened a three-game exhibition tour with a 117-56 victory over the Israeli Under20 national team on Tuesday night in Jerusalem. Coach Bruce Pearl’s defending SEC champions used strong defense and dominance on the boards to take control early. The Tigers led...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy