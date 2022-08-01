arkansasrazorbacks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
Raising Kane: Dad’s guidance has college coaches drooling over Arkansas ninth-grade QB Kane Archer
By Nate Olson | Photos by Karen Schwartz GREENWOOD, Ark. — On a weekday afternoon in early June, one of the best ninth-grade football players in the country is sweating it out on the hardwood and not the gridiron. Kane Archer, 14, has joined the rest of his Greenwood High School ...
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hogs’ Freshman Named High School Player of Year for Last Season
Nick Smith heads list of Razorback freshmen included on national player honor.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
The Block: Arkansas D.C. Barry Odom is ready to be a head coach again
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
Spirit's Take: Here's what Ole Miss is adding in junior college offensive tackle Izavion Miller
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin had a hell of a final summer weekend prior to fall camp starting on Monday. They added two On3 Consensus four-stars and a three-star tight end. Then, they added a fourth commitment Sunday evening when Southwest Mississippi Community College offensive tackle Izavion Miller announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ole Miss has officially started fall camp, ready to build off recent success
Brad Logan talks with David Johnson of 247Sports about the Ole Miss Rebels and what to expect throughout fall camp and different storylines throughout.
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 31 Days, No. 31 Javae Gilmore
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller commits to Ole Miss
Ole Miss added another name to their 2023 commitment list when Southwest Mississippi Community College offensive tackle Izavion Miller officially committed to Ole Miss Sunday night. The 6-6 and 320-pound prospect is the ninth commitment for the Rebels in the 2023 class. He broke the news via social media. "It’s...
Yardbarker
Memphis Tigers Offensive line 2022
The Memphis Tigers offensive line is bolstered by two notable additions. Memphis Tigers will be joined by Kyndall McKenzie, of Little Rock, Arkansas’ Parkview Magnet High School. He’s an Offensive Lineman, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 305 pounds graded Three-star by 247Sports. Also joining the Tigers is Davion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Tigers cruise to victory in exhibition hoops opener in Israel
Auburn's basketball team was never seriously challenged as it opened a three-game exhibition tour with a 117-56 victory over the Israeli Under20 national team on Tuesday night in Jerusalem. Coach Bruce Pearl’s defending SEC champions used strong defense and dominance on the boards to take control early. The Tigers led...
Nick Smith Jr. named USA TODAY National Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Incoming University of Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Comments / 0