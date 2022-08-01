Brad Pitt took his ‘Bullet Train’ inspirations from Jackie Chan and Buster Keaton

wegotthiscovered.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Elvis’ Movie Scores Another Rare Box Office Feat
The Austin Butler-led Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis continues to make big waves at the box office. Since the film hit the big screen earlier this summer, Elvis has continued to hit one major milestone after another. Even knocking Tom Cruise’s record-breaking Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverik off its pedestal during the opening weekend. Now, the Baz Luhrman-created biopic is reaching yet another milestone, passing the $100 million mark in domestic box-office profits.
Brad Pitt Cozies Up To Joey King In Rare Instagram Photo With His ‘Bullet Train’ Co-Stars
Brad Pitt, 58, and the cast of Bullet Train got together for a fun cast selfie as they tour Europe to promote the action-thriller, which is due out on August 5. The photo, which was posted by Joey King, 22, shows the main cast, which also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the top of which can be seen rising between Brad and Brian. Along with the selfie, Joey showed off her sexy ensemble consisting of a black, strappy, barely-there bra and a black blazer over the top. A third slide in the carousel gave fans a look at the foursome posing in front of a 3-D Bullet Train sign on the edge of the Seine River across from the Eiffel Tower. “Bullet Train crew takes Paris,” Joey captioned the adorable slideshow.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Brad Pitt's Photobomb Moments
Brad Pitt hits the red carpet with photobombs and loves to goof around with famous co-stars. Check out the hilarious playful moments! The actor sure knows how to have a good time!
Bullet Train review: "Brad Pitt starrer is a zippy, enjoyable ride"
Agatha Christie has been outpaced. Ninety years after she perfected the murder-on-a-train trope, David Leitch's Bullet Train shovels a load of Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, and manga into the engine to take the railway whodunnit right up to 200mph.Adapted from Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Bullet Train finds almost-retired hitman Ladybug (Brad Pitt) take on one last job: stealing a briefcase from Japan’s fastest-moving train. Strolling in under a bucket hat...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” Premieres in Hollywood with Shout Outs to Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Ryan Reynolds
“Bullet Train ” had its premiere in Hollywood tonight, after having multiple international premieres. After the cast was introduced, Brad Pitt stood out, of course, in a dapper green suit (he wore a brown knee length skirt to the Berlin premiere) along with a burgeoning salt and pepper goatee.
Joey King interview: ‘In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt’s the chump, and I’m the villain’
Joey King is only 23, but seems to have been around forever. Even before her starring role in the Kissing Booth movies, she appeared as the young Marion Cotillard in The Dark Knight Rises, and as a china doll in Oz the Great and Powerful. She was five when she appeared as a “little girl at a party” on an episode of Malcolm in the Middle. Thirteen, when she was spooked by ghosts in The Conjuring. This is a Hollywood veteran. And yet she still often feels undermined.It last happened “not even a couple of months ago”, she says, with...
‘Bullet Train’ review: Brad Pitt powers a pacy Tarantinoesque thriller
Pulp Fiction has a lot to answer for. Anyone who remembers the legion of wannabe Tarantino knock-offs it spawned will get a stab of nostalgia going into Bullet Train – a film that really, really wants to be your new favourite cult classic. Muddying the mix with nods to...
How Brad Pitt Ended Up Reuniting With His Former Stuntman For Bullet Train After Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Brad Pitt tells us about his experience going from playing a stuntman in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, to reuniting with his former stuntman on Bullet Train.
The famous car that immortalized Angelina Jolie
Born in the sunny Los Angeles Californiain the year 1975, Angelina Jolie since she was a child she had the dramatic arts as a goal. Since her official debut in Cyborg 2 (1993)Jolie with more or less assiduity has not left the big screen. Winner of a Oscarfor best supporting...
Much of ‘Joker 2’ will reportedly take place inside Arkham Asylum
More details for the sequel film Joker: Folie à Deux have been revealed, and it appears that the action may take place in an infamous location in the Batman universe. In a report by The Wrap, the sequel will more likely take place in Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital in Gotham. In a separate report made by Dateline, they pointed out that “Folie à deux” is a French reference to a medical term where “a mental disorder which affects two or more people”.
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
Brad Pitt Stands Out In Bright Neon Green Outfit For ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In L.A.
Who needs a tux when you can wear baggy green pants and mustard-yellow Adidas? Brad Pitt rocked such a look for the premiere of Bullet Train at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (Aug. 1). After having a “pink moment” at previous premieres, Brad, 58, switched it up by going with a mismatched green look. His oversized pants and jacket were a solid fern green, while his shirt mixed in a dab of blue to offer a bit of contrast. What really stood out, though, was the bright yellow Adidas on his feet, each bearing a set of dark red stripes.
