Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
ESPN
Atlanta Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment after dealing for INF Ehire Adrianza
The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday after acquiring infielder Ehire Adrianza in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Adrianza, 32, was hitting .179 with seven RBIs in 94 plate appearances over 31 games this season. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for Adrianza, who played last season for the Braves and led major league baseball with 16 pinch hits.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a trade.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves make their first trade of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
As you can see, the Robinson Canó experiment simply wasn’t working out. Adrianza has had a pretty bad 2022, but this trade seems harmless for the return. Trey Harris was once considered one of the fastest risers in Atlanta’s farm system after hitting .323 across three levels of the minors in 2019. After losing 2020 due to COVID, Harris was never as effective, and the Braves sent him to Washington today. Harris was ranked 29th out of 30 in a bad farm system by MLB Pipeline, so this isn’t a huge loss.
Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler
It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery. Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been...
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after...
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Phillies acquire Brandon Marsh from Angels in MLB trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a much-needed outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. In return, the Angels will receive Phillies catcher Logan O’Hoppe, as reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Brandon...
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star C Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
The highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, will make his long-anticipated college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Onyenso will choose between five finalists: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Clemson and UConn. You can watch the announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel below. Kentucky is...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astors have made a trade.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
