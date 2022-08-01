7 regional athletes put on Bednarik Trophy Watch List

www.kmaland.com
Dream Come True: HS Football Teams Will Open at Kinnick Stadium
For many high school football players who grew up in the state of Iowa, Kinnick Stadium is the mecca of the sport. Some of the greatest to ever do it in a Hawkeye uniform played there -- Chuck Long, Bob Sanders, Brad Banks, Dallas Clark, Tim Dwight, Nate Kaeding, Ricky Stanzi, Marvin McNutt, I could go on and on and on.
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Nebraska's "emotional leader" Kenzie Knuckles becoming key part to Huskers' new team dynamic
Nebraska defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles is a favorite around the Big Ten, not only among fans but players as well.
2022 Big Ten Volleyball: Conference reveals preseason poll, All-B1G selections
2022 Big Ten volleyball matches are right around the corner, and the conference is preparing for another elite season on the court. During the 2021 season, Wisconsin captured its first-ever national championship. To get there, the Badgers took out Nebraska in a dramatic All-B1G final with both programs looking for another strong season in 2022.
Iowa State football: Cyclones set up player-led NIL Club
AMES- Throughout the day on Monday, many current players on the Iowa State 2022 football team started tweeting about an NIL announcement coming, grabbing the attention of fans across Cyclone Nation. Tuesday, it all became a little more clear, with the announcement of the Ames NIL Club. The Iowa State...
For the first time since 2011, Iowa football has sold out all of its home games
For the first time since 2011, Iowa football has sold out all of its home games. The Hawkeyes are fresh off a 10-win season and a Big Ten West Division Title and are hoping to keep that momentum going into 2022. “A couple words about our team. It’s pretty much...
Iowa football reports to camp and the attention turns to Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla
In the blink of an eye-- football has returned. On Wednesday, Iowa football will begin its fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. It's been a long off-season for Kirk Ferentz and his squad after a rough ending to what was a solid year. Iowa rose up to No....
5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season
Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
