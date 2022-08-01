Fans suit up and salute the best superhero movies not based on comic books

wegotthiscovered.com
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Keanu Reeves Discusses Turning ‘BRZRKR’ Comics Into Netflix Film, Recalls Anime’s Impact on ‘Matrix’ Role
Keanu Reeves couldn’t be happier to get to work on a project involving a warrior who is 80,000 years old and has a proclivity for punching people through the chest. The star participated in a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday for BRZRKR, the comic book series from Boom! Studios that he co-created and has co-written with Matt Kindt. During the discussion, Reeves explained how he came up with the character, who was introduced in the first issue in March 2021 and is known for literally ripping his enemies apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the...
SFGate
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
Popculture
'Scoob!' Sequel Canceled: Scooby-Doo's 'Holiday Haunt' Joins 'Batgirl' in Warner Bros.' Trash Pile
Batgirl is not the only Warner Bros. movie the studio scrapped on Tuesday. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 Scooby-Doo movie, was also canceled. It's unclear how far along Holiday Haunt was in production, but it was included in a December 2021 teaser of upcoming HBO Max projects.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
Marvel announces release date for upcoming movie 'Fantastic Four'
Kevin Feige announced the news during Marvel's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. But in some particularly good news, the upcoming highly-anticipated Fantastic Four movie finally has a premiere date!. Kevin Feige announced that Fantastic Four is coming to theaters Nov. 8, 2024. Production on Fantastic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
wegotthiscovered.com
Test audiences were not kind to ‘Batgirl’, causing the cancelation
The internet is still basking and quaking in its boots over Warner Bros. canceling the long-awaited Batgirl, but we have some new insight into why, and it’s the rest audiences to blame. Not often do studios pull films after they’ve wrapped filming and already plugged an estimated $70 million...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date? Joker 2 release date, confirmed
Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the award wining film Joker, has received an official release date from Warner Bros. Joker – which premiered in 2019 – had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Joker was also a box-office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘Venom’ on Disney Plus?
Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who’s playing Wylan in Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’?
The characters in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone are a huge factor behind the show’s widespread appeal. Particularly for fans of the books behind the popular series, the characters are a shining example of everything that makes the show enjoyable. They have wide-ranging and interesting personalities, dark and intriguing backstories, and many boast extraordinary powers that dazzle on the small screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
