ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans suit up and salute the best superhero movies not based on comic books

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Bird
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves Discusses Turning ‘BRZRKR’ Comics Into Netflix Film, Recalls Anime’s Impact on ‘Matrix’ Role

Keanu Reeves couldn’t be happier to get to work on a project involving a warrior who is 80,000 years old and has a proclivity for punching people through the chest. The star participated in a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday for BRZRKR, the comic book series from Boom! Studios that he co-created and has co-written with Matt Kindt. During the discussion, Reeves explained how he came up with the character, who was introduced in the first issue in March 2021 and is known for literally ripping his enemies apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the...
COMICS
SFGate

Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie

The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Superhero Movies#Marvel And Dc#Incredibles
ComicBook

The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie

The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
Floor8

Marvel announces release date for upcoming movie 'Fantastic Four'

Kevin Feige announced the news during Marvel's massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. But in some particularly good news, the upcoming highly-anticipated Fantastic Four movie finally has a premiere date!. Kevin Feige announced that Fantastic Four is coming to theaters Nov. 8, 2024. Production on Fantastic...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Test audiences were not kind to ‘Batgirl’, causing the cancelation

The internet is still basking and quaking in its boots over Warner Bros. canceling the long-awaited Batgirl, but we have some new insight into why, and it’s the rest audiences to blame. Not often do studios pull films after they’ve wrapped filming and already plugged an estimated $70 million...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date? Joker 2 release date, confirmed

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the award wining film Joker, has received an official release date from Warner Bros. Joker – which premiered in 2019 – had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Joker was also a box-office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘Venom’ on Disney Plus?

Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Who’s playing Wylan in Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’?

The characters in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone are a huge factor behind the show’s widespread appeal. Particularly for fans of the books behind the popular series, the characters are a shining example of everything that makes the show enjoyable. They have wide-ranging and interesting personalities, dark and intriguing backstories, and many boast extraordinary powers that dazzle on the small screen.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again

The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers

Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy