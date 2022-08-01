Barcelona FC And Socios.com Sign $100 Million Deal For Web3 Push

bitcoinist.com
Related
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Jules Kounde picked Barcelona transfer over Chelsea due to ‘consistent project and coach he likes’, claims Joan Laporta
JULES KOUNDE rejected a switch to Chelsea in favour for Barcelona due to their project and boss Xavi. That is according to the club's president Joan Laporta who has declared he was always confident of beating the Blues to his signature. The West London outfit had agreed a £55million deal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
Frenkie De Jong Signing For Chelsea Would Be A Disaster For Manchester United
The thought of Frenkie De Jong signing for another club following three months of negotiations with Manchester United is enough to make a supporter sick, let alone if he signed for a Premier League rival.
Yardbarker
Barcelona forward asks to leave club in bizarre contract saga
Barcelona star Memphis Depay could be set for an exit route from the Nou Camp in bizarre circumstances after just one season at the Blaugrana – with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club are looking to negotiate with his agents to release the Dutchman from his contract. Depay, 28,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Monaco will launch important offer for Juventus midfielder if they secure CL spot
After finishing third in the Ligue 1 standings last season, Monaco earned a spot in the Champions League qualification rounds. However, the draw was tough on the French club, as it pitted them against PSV Eindhoven. Last night, the principality side hosted the Dutch club at the Stade Louis II...
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Yardbarker
News: Chelsea Reach Full Agreement With Brighton For Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella
Brighton And Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella impressed some of the Premier League giants last season after standing out in Graham Potter's side. He now finds himself on the move to Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard looked set to join Manchester City after handing in his transfer request but due to...
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match
Electronic Arts, LaLiga Announce Multi-Year Partnership for EA Sports FC
Electronic Arts and LaLiga have entered into a "one of a kind," multi-year partnership that will encompass experiences both within video games and Spanish soccer, the two companies announced Tuesday. The deal gives EA title naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, as well as a complete rebrand of LaLiga with...
FIFA・
Bournemouth preparing transfer bid for Barcelona keeper Neto as boss Scott Parker wants to add experience at the back
BOURNEMOUTH are preparing a move for back-up Barcelona keeper Neto with Scott Parker keen to add experience at the back, according to reports. The newly-promoted side have made impact on the transfer window so far despite a gruelling Premier League season ahead. But they could be about to change that...
bitcoinist.com
UK Based Football Club Oxford City Embraces Bitcoin As Payment For Match Tickets
Trends have been changing in the football industry recently. This can be traced to the latest development of the Oxford City English soccer team. The club is currently incorporating Bitcoin into its system of operation. To this effect, the matchday shirts of the team will have the BTC logo on them. This will take place in the initial part of the six-tier English football league.
Erik ten Hag: 'Unacceptable' that Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United friendly early
As expected, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United preseason debut for this past Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano. However, even Ronaldo's return to the squad did little to silence suggestions he wishes to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window to sign for a team that will play in this season's UEFA Champions League competition.
Comments / 0