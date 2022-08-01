Boeing Soars on String of Good News; Shares Up 6%+

www.tipranks.com
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
tipranks.com
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
Boeing strengthens its presence in Japan with the new facility to develop sustainable technologies. Further, the company has temporarily avoided a strike in its U.S. production plants in St. Louis, ensuring continuity of operations. Global aerospace company Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently revealed that it has increased its presence in Japan...
Boeing profit falls as CEO eyes resumption of 787 deliveries
Boeing reported a drop in second-quarter profits on Wednesday due to the continued travails of the 787, but the company said it was close to receiving regulatory approval to resume deliveries of the plane. On Wednesday, the company said it was working with US air safety officials on "final actions" to resume 787 deliveries.
CNBC
S&P 500 falls to start August following its best month since 2020
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 was lower on Monday as trading opened in August, with some investors questioning whether the recent rally has further to run following the best month since 2020. The equity benchmark slipped 0.7% after the benchmark bounced between...
