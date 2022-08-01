ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Farmers are being asked to submit comments to EPA about atrazine revision

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Senator Blunt launches MO drought resource page

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt has launched a resource webpage for Missouri farmers and ranchers impacted by drought. The page includes information on available haying and grazing acres on Conservation Reserve Program ground, and Livestock Forage Payment availability. Blunt says he’s working to ensure state and local officials have the needed...
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dry week leads to some crop stress in Wisconsin

A dry week led to some crop stress in Wisconsin. USDA reporters say crops in the northern part of the state are showing more stress, but overall, topsoil moistures are 70% adequate and 2% surplus statewide. Fifty-six percent of the corn is silking with 7% reaching the dough stage. Seventy-seven...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmers discuss issues with Duvall

A group of farmers in Indiana remains concerned about the lack of available workers. Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron says, “Everybody is having challenges and there’s no easy fix to it right now.”. Kron tells Brownfield his members had a chance to speak with American Farm Bureau...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Missouri Soybean’s First Policy Coordinator

August 1, 2022 By Parker Schulte Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. Liz Henderson is the Missouri Soybean Association’s first Policy Coordinator. In the newly created role, Henderson will work to enhance leadership, influence and overall industry relations. She says she looks forward to getting to know Missouri’s soybean growers and to determine what policy direction will benefit them the most.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops

A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Very little change in South Dakota crop conditions

Very little change in South Dakota crop conditions. Crops in South Dakota didn’t have much change in conditions over the last week. Farmer Stuart Samson of Eden tells Brownfield they’ve caught a few timely rain showers that brought some relief. “All in all, things are hanging in there pretty good,” he said. “Our wet spring is kind of carrying us right now. I think our subsoil is helping us hang in there.”
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois farmer expecting average yields after dry growing season

Illinois farmer expecting average yields after dry growing season. An east central Illinois grain farmer says dry weather will likely keep his yields average at best this year. Bryan Severs of Potomac tells Brownfield his area is about 7 inches behind their average rainfall for this time of year, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Tennessee crops: soybeans 38% and cotton 41% good to excellent

Tennessee crops: soybeans 38% and cotton 41% good to excellent. Widespread rainfall provided some relief to Tennessee farmers. While rains greatly helped cotton and soybeans, it was a little too late to salvage the corn acres in the middle of the state. Soybeans are rated 38% good to excellent, with...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Protection#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nebraska Corn
voiceofmuscatine.com

An educator says if you don’t need it, don’t spray it

An educator says if you don’t need it, don’t spray it. Michigan State educator emeritus Ned Birkey says he’s heard some bad advice lately, including adding insecticides to the sprayer tank without verifying an insect problem. Birkey says a good agronomist can answer every farmer’s question about what and why something should be applied to a field.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy