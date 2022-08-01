Nominate Industry Leaders for 2023 ﻿WCMA Recognition Awards

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man allegedly connected to a Mississippi homicide was arrested after investigators learned he was stayed at a Manitowoc hotel. On July 28, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received information about 30-year-old SanMarco Houston, a man with an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO