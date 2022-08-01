White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses

A Mill Shoals woman is free on bond following a domestic disturbance that resulted in a warrant arrest Sunday evening. It was just after 9pm when authorities were called to 837 Sycamore in Mill Shoals. After officers arrived and all parties were spoken to, their names were run through dispatch uncovering an active Body Attachment warrant out of Wayne County on Stacey Nieves Musgrave. Musgrave was subsequently arrested and jailed where she later bonded out to $200 plus booking fee.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO