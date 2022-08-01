ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 2 days ago
www.14news.com

14news.com

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem CILA resident found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing of worker

A 34-year-old Salem CILA or Community Integrated Living Arrangement resident has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in Marion County Court for a stabbing of a CILA worker in January. Tyler Watson was charged with three Class X offenses including two counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed...
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Weekend Report

A Mill Shoals woman is free on bond following a domestic disturbance that resulted in a warrant arrest Sunday evening. It was just after 9pm when authorities were called to 837 Sycamore in Mill Shoals. After officers arrived and all parties were spoken to, their names were run through dispatch uncovering an active Body Attachment warrant out of Wayne County on Stacey Nieves Musgrave. Musgrave was subsequently arrested and jailed where she later bonded out to $200 plus booking fee.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

Store employees stop parking lot theft, detain suspect

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – A man, trying to break into a car parked at a Jefferson County Dollar General, was instead detained by store employees until the police arrived. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says last Wednesday, 30-year-old Dillon Beccue took property from a car parked at the Dollar General in Bluford. Before Beccue could get away, store employees confronted him in the parking lot and physically held him there, at times fighting, until police arrived and placed him under arrest.
BLUFORD, IL
104.1 WIKY

22 People Have Been Arrested In Drug Investigation

After being tipped off, detectives along with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force were conducting a detail around midnight on July 30th along the Franklin Street corridor. Hand to hand transactions between individuals that were under investigation, were witnessed by detectives on the lot of Lamasco Bar & Grill.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD investigating cause of motel fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wjpf.com

Hand sanitizer, face masks, COVID-19 test kits to be given away Wednesday in Benton

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away hand sanitizer, face masks, and at-home COVID test kits Wednesday. Like the food giveaways during the pandemic, workers will load the supplies into your vehicle. All you have to do is show up at the Franklin County EMA Operations Building, located at 407 East Washington in Benton. The event runs from from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
wevv.com

Bodycam footage of Amy Word's arrest released by Evansville police

An Evansville, Indiana school board member and restaurant/bar owner was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend. Police say that 47-year-old Amy Word was riding as a passenger in her vehicle when it was pulled over early Saturday morning, and that the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Clark, was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Drug Bust in Evansville Nets 22 Arrests

In all, 22 people have been arrested in Evansville during a major drug bust. Police were investigating drug trafficking when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some people leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge

A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
EDDYVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths

Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...

