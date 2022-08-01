White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses

www.14news.com
14news.com
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem CILA resident found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing of worker
A 34-year-old Salem CILA or Community Integrated Living Arrangement resident has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in Marion County Court for a stabbing of a CILA worker in January. Tyler Watson was charged with three Class X offenses including two counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
wevv.com
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Weekend Report
A Mill Shoals woman is free on bond following a domestic disturbance that resulted in a warrant arrest Sunday evening. It was just after 9pm when authorities were called to 837 Sycamore in Mill Shoals. After officers arrived and all parties were spoken to, their names were run through dispatch uncovering an active Body Attachment warrant out of Wayne County on Stacey Nieves Musgrave. Musgrave was subsequently arrested and jailed where she later bonded out to $200 plus booking fee.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
wsiu.org
Washington Co. Coroner's Office is asking for help to identify two people hit by a train
The Washington County Coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. The coroner's office was dispatched to Richview at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for 2 people which had been struck by an Amtrak train. Neither person had any identification nor identifiable tattoos.
wjpf.com
Store employees stop parking lot theft, detain suspect
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – A man, trying to break into a car parked at a Jefferson County Dollar General, was instead detained by store employees until the police arrived. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says last Wednesday, 30-year-old Dillon Beccue took property from a car parked at the Dollar General in Bluford. Before Beccue could get away, store employees confronted him in the parking lot and physically held him there, at times fighting, until police arrived and placed him under arrest.
EPD: Mother arrested after 2-year-old tests positive for THC
(WEHT) - An Evansville mother was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent after police say her 2-year-old son was taken to a hospital after ingesting THC edibles at their home.
104.1 WIKY
22 People Have Been Arrested In Drug Investigation
After being tipped off, detectives along with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force were conducting a detail around midnight on July 30th along the Franklin Street corridor. Hand to hand transactions between individuals that were under investigation, were witnessed by detectives on the lot of Lamasco Bar & Grill.
EFD investigating cause of motel fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
wjpf.com
Hand sanitizer, face masks, COVID-19 test kits to be given away Wednesday in Benton
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away hand sanitizer, face masks, and at-home COVID test kits Wednesday. Like the food giveaways during the pandemic, workers will load the supplies into your vehicle. All you have to do is show up at the Franklin County EMA Operations Building, located at 407 East Washington in Benton. The event runs from from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
EVSC Board member releases statement after arrest in drug investigation
(WEHT) - The EVSC Board member arrested over the weekend during a drug investigation at Lamasco's Bar has released a statement on Facebook to give her side of the story. Amy Word was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with maintaining a common nuisance after a traffic stop by detectives with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force.
wevv.com
Bodycam footage of Amy Word's arrest released by Evansville police
An Evansville, Indiana school board member and restaurant/bar owner was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend. Police say that 47-year-old Amy Word was riding as a passenger in her vehicle when it was pulled over early Saturday morning, and that the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Clark, was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.
wamwamfm.com
Drug Bust in Evansville Nets 22 Arrests
In all, 22 people have been arrested in Evansville during a major drug bust. Police were investigating drug trafficking when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some people leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine and...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
14news.com
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, July 30 units with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting a detail near Lamasco’s Bar and Grill when they saw “hand-to-hand” drug transactions. Officials say they’d been going after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years....
