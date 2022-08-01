India Will Not Slip Into Recession, Stagflation - Minister

money.usnews.com
International Business Times
Bank Of England Raises Rates By Most Since 1995 Despite Recession's Approach
The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday in an attempt to smother surging inflation on track to top 13%, even as it warned a long recession is coming. Reeling from a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BoE's...
IMF warns world economy may soon be on the cusp of recession – as it happened
International Monetary Fund cuts global growth forecasts as outlook darkens and inflation climbs, with UK seen as slowest-growing G7 member in 2023
Exporters cut year-end targets in blow to Turkish government plans
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkish exporters are revising down year-end targets in a move that could derail the government's economic plans as new orders drop amid signs of a global slowdown and inflationary pressure.
India raises interest rate to 5.4%, in 3rd hike since May
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% in its third such hike since May as it focuses on containing inflation. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das projected inflation at 6.7% in this financial year....
Bank of England hikes interest rates and warns UK to enter recession with inflation to pass 13% – business live
Interest rates rise to 1.75% – the biggest jump in 27 years – as BoE warns UK faces long recession as high gas prices hit households
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
US News and World Report
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
UK faces long recession and deepest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England warns
Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn in which households will be hit by the deepest fall in living standards on record, the Bank of England has warned.In one of its bleakest ever assessments of UK economic prospects, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said inflation will now peak at 13.3 per cent in the final three months of this year as average energy bills treble from £1,200 in 2021 to £3,500 by October.The economy is now forecast to shrink in five consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crash of 2008.The inflation forecast...
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
4 Signs We Are in a Recession (and 4 Signs We’re Not)
Recession is a burning hot topic right now, but the conversation around it is rather chaotic. Like so many issues, the state of our economy has become a partisan debate, with Republican officials...
UK heads into ‘deepening economic crisis’ as recession looms – business live
Cost of living crisis to deepen as UK falls into recession and inflation hits 13%
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’
The UK is set to enter a recession which will hit millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the worst-off parts of the country, a report has warned.Gross domestic product is set to shrink in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and in the first three months of next year.The report, from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), warned of a “three-quarter technical recession, but a relatively shallow one”.However it also said there is an “increased possibility of a deeper recession”.It said the threat of stagflation, a nightmare of economists, has returned for the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
CNBC
Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion as recession fears weigh
Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day 2.75% lower at $94.12 a barrel after touching...
