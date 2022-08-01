ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India Will Not Slip Into Recession, Stagflation - Minister

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stagflation#New Delhi#Ukraine#Reuters#Finance
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK faces long recession and deepest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England warns

Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn in which households will be hit by the deepest fall in living standards on record, the Bank of England has warned.In one of its bleakest ever assessments of UK economic prospects, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said inflation will now peak at 13.3 per cent in the final three months of this year as average energy bills treble from £1,200 in 2021 to £3,500 by October.The economy is now forecast to shrink in five consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crash of 2008.The inflation forecast...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
EconoMonitor

Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?

The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Stagflation warning as UK ‘set to enter recession’

The UK is set to enter a recession which will hit millions of the most vulnerable households, especially in the worst-off parts of the country, a report has warned.Gross domestic product is set to shrink in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and in the first three months of next year.The report, from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), warned of a “three-quarter technical recession, but a relatively shallow one”.However it also said there is an “increased possibility of a deeper recession”.It said the threat of stagflation, a nightmare of economists, has returned for the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei

HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy