Sidekick’s guide to resigning the right way

A woman has jokingly questioned whether she is going to be fired from her job after she attached a link to self-help books in her out-of-office email.Priscilla, who goes by the username @itspkav on TikTok, shared a video of her unique email reply on the app this week, where she questioned: “Guys are we really doing these or am I going to get fired?”In the TikTok, Priscilla, a director of client operations, began by showing the message that will be sent to those who email her while she is off work, which states that she will be out of...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO