Crossover Podcast: Breaking down Juice Fest + praising the Ole Miss staff + camp stories

J.J. Pegues eager to show out in front of family and friends in Oxford
J.J. Pegues has been back in his hometown for a couple months now, ever since transferring from Auburn. However, when mentioning him being back home again, that same smile was still the same as it was back in the Spring. In Lafayette County, the last name "Pegues" is a household...
Lane Kiffin talks expectations in quarterback battle. Altmyer and Dart weigh in.
Ole Miss opened fall camp on Wednesday with a quarterback battle brewing between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. Both are sophomores. Altmyer is in his second season in a Rebel uniform, while Dart is a recent transfer from USC. The two battled through spring practice to no avail, though most believed Altmyer was the more efficient of the two passers.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's
Lane Kiffin said it at SEC Media Days and he said it again after day one of his Ole Miss football team's fall camp. One of the challenges of this camp is to get a bunch of transfer players, true freshmen and retuning players to all fall in line with one team culture set by Kiffin himself and the staff around him.
Transfer OT Mason Brooks feels at home and included in Oxford
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle, Mason Brooks, was rated a four-star transfer prospect this past offseason after electing to leave Bowling Green, KY. Brooks ultimately chose Ole Miss over other programs like Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State and Arizona State. The senior tackle stands at a whopping...
Column: Juice Fest total success for Ole Miss on recruiting front
Juice Fest has technically come to a close. Ole Miss, though, will receive benefits of the two-day gathering of some of the country's top college football prospects for weeks...months...to come. If they keep committing, maybe even years. The commitments started roaring in Sunday in the wake of Juice Fest, named...
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown
OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A multi-agency search was underway Wednesday for a suspect on parole who is accused of shooting his father in the back in Panola County. Panola County deputies are searching for Markevious Robinson, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Robinson is wanted not only in connection with the shooting that […]
