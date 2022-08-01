ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Crossover Podcast: Breaking down Juice Fest + praising the Ole Miss staff + camp stories

By David Johnson
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's

Lane Kiffin said it at SEC Media Days and he said it again after day one of his Ole Miss football team's fall camp. One of the challenges of this camp is to get a bunch of transfer players, true freshmen and retuning players to all fall in line with one team culture set by Kiffin himself and the staff around him.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Transfer OT Mason Brooks feels at home and included in Oxford

Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle, Mason Brooks, was rated a four-star transfer prospect this past offseason after electing to leave Bowling Green, KY. Brooks ultimately chose Ole Miss over other programs like Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State and Arizona State. The senior tackle stands at a whopping...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column: Juice Fest total success for Ole Miss on recruiting front

Juice Fest has technically come to a close. Ole Miss, though, will receive benefits of the two-day gathering of some of the country's top college football prospects for weeks...months...to come. If they keep committing, maybe even years. The commitments started roaring in Sunday in the wake of Juice Fest, named...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown

OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Breaking Down#Heap#American Football#Juice Fest
247Sports

Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss

Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wcbi.com

Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
The Daily South

10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A multi-agency search was underway Wednesday for a suspect on parole who is accused of shooting his father in the back in Panola County. Panola County deputies are searching for Markevious Robinson, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Robinson is wanted not only in connection with the shooting that […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy