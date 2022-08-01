Steelers Nation out in full force at Training Camp

If you had any doubts that the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most popular franchises in North American sports, you can put those to rest.

NBC NFL expert Peter King was in Latrobe over the weekend and took and impressive video just how many people were waiting in their cars to get to practice at St.

Vincent College for Steelers Training Camp.

King drives by at least 75 cars before he comes to a stop to talk to the camera.

It’s 10:37 a.m., practice is not for three hours and 18 minutes,” King says before driving off.

Thousands of fans have been celebrating the team’s return to Latrobe after the pandemic prevented them from hosting fans at St. Vincent since 2019.

And the Steelers have responded in kind to the fans, signing autographs, posing for pictures and putting on a show for all of those in the stands at Chuck Noll field.

While fans are excited to return for the first time in three years, they're also seeing the first real quarterback battle in almost 20 years.

On Monday, thousands of fans were once again lining up to see the team's first practice in pads season.

Here’s the remaining Training Camp schedule if you’re planning at trip to Latrobe.

Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m.(Open To Public)

Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 7 - No Practice

Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public

Sunday, August 14 - No practice

Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 19 - Break Camp