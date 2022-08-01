ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Lived With the Wrong Dog for Months After Mixup at the Groomers

Both pet owners lived with the wrong pet for four months before realizingRalphs Fotos/Pixabay. Sometimes the love of a dog is so unconditional that they do not react if an owner changes overnight. The same thing had happened to a woman who shared her story via a very popular pet group on Reddit. The owner of the pet had claimed to have lived with the wrong dog for four months before realizing that the dog she was living with was not her Emma (name of her dog).
dailyphew.com

Endangered Baby Pygmy Hippo Takes First Public Swim In Australia’s Zoo

Meet Obi, a three-week-old pygmy hippopotamus that just learned how to swim. Born to hippo mum Petre and dad Felix 3 weeks ago at the Melbourne Zoo, Obi means “heart” in Igbo, a Nigerian language. He is part of an international breeding program and will be designated to breed somewhere else with another female upon maturity.
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Befriending a Tiny Squirrel at the Grand Canyon Is Way Too Cute

So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
dailyphew.com

Puppy Born Paralyzed Walks For The First Time Thanks To His Custom Wheelchair

Sadly, Benjamin Bunny’s birth defect prohibits him from utilizing his rear legs. Fortunately, Bosley’s Place Animal Rescue Center took care of the adorable puppy in his early years and bottle-fed him for several weeks. When Benjamin had gained enough strength, he was moved to a foster family who would care for him.
Scary Mommy

The Pound Puppies Saga: How These Plush Toys Hooked Us & Now Our Kids

Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
GAMINGbible

New Pokémon Is A Dog Made From Bread And People Are Losing It

Today, we got a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you know what that means. That’s right, the internet collectively going wild over the newly revealed friends that’ll be joining us on our upcoming adventures. Although we got introduced to a trio of new Pokémon...
