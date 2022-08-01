www.thetruthaboutcars.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
I spent 24 hours in a car driving to Disney World, and I prefer the long road trip over getting on a plane
The lengthy road trip from New Jersey to Disney World usually takes between 16 and 24 hours depending on how often you stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airline sends cats to San Francisco without owner, then tells him to go get them himself
After being denied boarding on his flight from Toronto to San Francisco earlier this month, Abbas Zoeb was horrified to learn that Air Canada had sent his two cats on the flight without him. The airline then suggested he somehow get to San Francisco to collect them himself, Insider reported.
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
After a trip to Disney to celebrate her graduation, Delta sent Jessica Dalonzo's wheelchair to the wrong state. When it arrived home, it was broken.
Flights to Spain from the Bay Area are under $600
Summer flight prices have been crazy, but this deal's the antidote.
They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah
On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
RELATED PEOPLE
A family of 4 spent a 17-day European vacation without their bags after Air Canada lost their luggage
Air Canada lost a family of four's luggage on their journey from San Diego to Rome. Steve Gomez said they had to spend almost $1,600 on replacement clothes and other items. He said he may have to take legal action against the airline to recoup the expenses.
purewow.com
The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’
A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
Tree Hugger
Woman's Adventure Camper Van Offers Weekend Escape From Corporate Life
As the idea of van life becomes increasingly popular, we're seeing a wide range of people who are choosing to give van living a serious try. Some might be drawn to full-time van life when rent becomes unaffordable; others are doing it to pursue their creative dreams after retirement; while others might be doing van life in a hybrid way. Whatever it may be, people's most often stated reason for choosing van life is ultimately a love of travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Bargains by the Water: 5 Lakefront Homes Priced Below $300K
If you've ever dreamed about an affordable waterfront getaway, we have great news: Lakeside homes are available for way less than the nationwide median list price of $450,000. In fact, we've found five such residences priced below $300,000. Of course, these waterfront properties don't exactly evoke the ritzy beaches of...
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frequent Solo Travelers Are Sharing Their Best Tips, Tricks, And Hacks For An Unforgettable Trip
"That day, I realized I’d rather experience something by myself than not experience it at all."
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XI)
We resume our Mark series coverage in the 1960 model year, which happened to be a last-of for several reasons. It was the last of the unibody Lincoln lineup that debuted in 1958, the Continental Mark line of models, and for Lincoln’s model naming scheme as a whole. We covered the visual edits in our last entry; a return to some of the garishness of 1958 that Elwood Engel tried to tone down in 1959. With the additional gingerbread hanging off of every possible surface of the Mark V Continentals for 1960, the lineup grew larger in every direction and heavier than ever before.
Comments / 0