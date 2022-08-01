ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

July’s Recovery or Bear Market Rally: Analyst Upgrades or Downgrades include AbbVie, Bumble, Palo Alto Networks, Target and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUEEK_0h0ZQ4aZ00 Markets were somewhat mixed to start out the month of August after bouncing back over the course of July. The Nasdaq was leading the charge higher, up roughly 0.4%, while the Standard & Poor's 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were each little changed so far.

Withstanding this current start to August, each of the major averages saw their best month since 2020. The Nasdaq posted a gain of just over 12%, one of its best months ever, while the Dow rose nearly 7% for the month of July. Separately, the S&P 500 gained a little more than 9% after having its worst start to the year since 1962.

There is something to be said for a potential recovery in the works for the market and for the consumer as gas prices are seeing a drop-off from summer’s surge. However, bears might argue that this is merely a bear market rally and there is still a ways to go down before a true recovery can start, given the current economic situation.

Inflation is still holding near 40+ year highs and it hasn’t shown that it is backing off anytime soon. The last four prints from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) have each been over 8%, a level not seen since the early 80’s. In order to counter these levels of inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates that would ultimately result in the market slowing down as the availability of cheap money dissipates. Lastly, be on the lookout for the July employment report due Friday morning.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Meta, Qualcomm, Spirit Airlines, Wingstop, and more.

AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE: ABBV ): Atlantic Equities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $162 from $178. The shares traded near $142 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $105.56 to $175.91 a share.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( NYSE: AEO ): Cowen downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $13 from $25. The 52-week trading range is $10.82 to $35.62, and shares traded more than $11 apiece on Monday.

Bumble Inc. ( NADSAQ: BMBL ): Jefferies downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy but raised the price target to $39 from $30. The 52-week trading range is $15.41 to $61.05. The stock traded near $37 on Monday.

Charter Communications, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CHTR ): Barclays downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and cut the price target to $388 from $436. The 52-week trading range is $407.75 to $825.62, and shares were trading near $428 on Monday.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PANW ): Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $700 price target. The stock traded near $498 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $358.37 to $640.90.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: SIRI ): Pivotal Research Group downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy with a $105 price target. The stock traded near $6 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $5.69 to $6.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( NYSE: SWK ): Wells Fargo downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with a $105 price target. The 52-week range is $93.56 to $203.69. Shares traded near $95 apiece on Monday.

ALSO READ: 19 Things You Should Probably Always Buy at Target

Target Corp. ( NYSE: TGT ): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight with a $195 price target. The 52-week trading range is $137.16 to $268.98, and shares traded near $168 apiece on Monday.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Alto Networks#Price Index#Financial Advisors#Bear Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Abbvie#The Standard Poor#Dow#The Federal Reserve
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

128K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy