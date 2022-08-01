ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation

By Jasmine Browley
 2 days ago
Biden is lying again
2d ago

Not paying more thanks to inflation.... paying more BECAUSE OF JOE BIDEN AND HIS ANTI-AMERICAN POLICIES!!

Mark Yee
2d ago

I find it amazing how this adminstration has consistently made changes that keep the American middle and lower classes paying for their decisions and then try to spin the decision like we should be ok with pain anr paying more.

Michael McCabe
2d ago

I'm sad to say many other Americans For this president And his party. The former president in a speech had warned us exactly what we would get. And we got exactly that. Time to think and be careful who we vote for as Americans. God-bless America And Americans .

