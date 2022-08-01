Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner

www.wgnsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
University brings in a record $17.2M-plus in donations during fundraising year
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools STEM Programs Receive a Nissan Neighbor Gift
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) received a $25,000 donation from The Business Education Partnership (BEP) Foundation in conjunction with the Nissan Neighbors Program. The $25,000 grant will be used for current STEM schools and schools seeking STEM designation. MCS has eight schools with the designation of Tennessee...
wgnsradio.com
Greenhouse Ministries "LIVE in the 'Boro"
Tue. (Sept. 13, 2022) 6:00PM Greenhouse Ministries' "LIVE in the 'Boro" at World Outreach Church (1921 New Salem Rd.). Submit a video of your talent to Greenhouse between August 1-31, 2022. It can be an individual or group music act, individual or group non-music, or a choir entry. At the...
Families upset over the condition of Calvary Cemetery
Kevin Lorance is among several families that have taken their grievances to Facebook and elsewhere, complaining of ankle-deep grass, fallen tree limbs and broken tombstones at Calvary Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools are the 4th Largest District in Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Schools wrapped up the 2021-2022 school year with 300-students shy of hitting the 50-thousand mark. On Friday, the county schools start the semester with a two-hour day, followed by their first full-day on Monday. County Schools Communications Director James Evans told WGNS they expect to have over 50-thousand students this year...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson Insider luncheons will connect new residents to county
Several local organizations have launched Williamson Insider, a recurring luncheon designed to connect and engage the county’s growing population to help new residents explore ways to give back and plug in to Williamson County. The organizations include Williamson, Inc., the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Williamson County Association of...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
wgnsradio.com
Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering Opens in Early August at Fountains at Gateway
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering, a family-owned and chef-run Southern gourmet restaurant, will open at Fountains at Gateway early this month, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. Owned and operated by Eric and Nicole Ford, Goodness Gracious will serve a full menu of from-scratch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
fox17.com
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Ribbon cutting for Doors of Hope, provider of resources for addiction recovery
Tuesday, a grand opening was held in Murfreesboro for a new residential treatment center aimed at turning peoples' lives around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Veteran Services and a New Veteran Community Center in Rutherford County
Our guest included Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, Rutherford Co. Veterans Services Officer Dominick Grimaldi and Rutherford Co. Veteran Community Center Executive Director Brian Morris. Phone Numbes:. Grimaldi: 615-849-5711. Morris: 615-624-7197. Location: 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro, TN. Online: www.RutherfordVetCenter.com.
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Missing Person Last Seen in the Murfreesboro, TN Area
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a 22-year-old African American female. Authorities told WGNS NEWS that Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29, 2022. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told said in an email, “Fuller's family...
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools and SRO's Speak on School Safety as Schools Reopen Friday
Protecting the safety of students, teachers and staff still remains the core of school resource officers after Rutherford County launched the first SRO program in Tennessee 29 years ago. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools partnered to add SROs at the county’s five high schools in 1993. Now,...
wgnsradio.com
Grant that added a mental health expert to the Murfreesboro Police Force set to expire in 2023 - MPD could make this a permanent position
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In February of this year, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced the addition of their very first mental health co-responder to better equip officers with resources and assistance when responding to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. Several months later, Lieutenant Clayton Williams told WGNS more about the growing need for mental health experts on the police force…
Comments / 0