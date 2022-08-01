‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Don’t Want Sally and Nick Hooking Up

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is single again on The Young and the Restless . The businesswoman is nursing a broken heart after Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) dumps her. While fans are hopeful that Sally and Adam will reunite , another man has his sights set on her.

Sally Spectra receives advice from Nick Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Poor Sally is caught in the middle of the latest Newman family war on The Young and the Restless . After Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) regains the CEO spot, Adam worries that this will affect Sally’s job. Fearing that Victoria will retaliate against Sally because of him, Adam breaks up with Sally to protect her job.

Sally was heartbroken; however, she soon realized why Adam dumped her. Yet, she wasn’t having any of it and pleaded with him for another chance. She even went as far as to offering to quit Newman Media, something Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) opposed.

When Nick learned Sally was thinking of quitting, he talked her out of it. Nick made Sally realize the job was a huge opportunity, and she’d be a fool to turn it down. After Nick’s pep talk, Sally decides to stay as the CEO of Newman Media.

Fans Oppose a Sally Spectra and Nick Newman romance

Sally and Nick’s talk draws a lot of attention from The Young and the Restless fans. It appears it was nothing more than Nick offering career advice to his co-worker. However, fans know that when a man and woman are in a scene, it means a chemistry test.

Sally and Nick’s scenes spark speculation they’re going to become a couple , something fans don’t want to see. On a Reddit thread, fans voiced their disapproval of the potential couple.

“I give it a month until she ends up with Nick. I really hope not, but it looks that way,” one viewer wrote.

“Looked that way in the coffee shop. Ugh, I hope not. That’s just lazy creatively,” another fan wrote.

“Nick the Prick is always primed and ready to take advantage of a chick that’s on the rebound. Someone as savvy as Sally should know that, but they’ll dumb her down just to give Nick a pairing. They just can’t let Sally win,” another commenter chimed in.

Could the two become a couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless is always putting together odd pairings , and Sally and Nick might be next. While fans are hoping nothing will come of this, odds are Nick might take another woman from his brother. With Sally staying on at Newman, she and Nick will be working together, an opportunity for sparks to fly.

Sally will be torn because she’s still in love with Adam, yet Nick will work his charm on the redhead. Sally and Nick’s relationship will create lots of drama. The Newmans won’t be happy, and Victoria will feel that the new relationship is interfering with Nick’s work.

Meanwhile, Adam will become jealous upon seeing Sally with Nick. Deep down, he still loves Sally, and it hurt him to break up with her. Although Sally said her job didn’t mean anything, Adam will question her motive when he sees her with Nick. He’ll wonder if Sally ever loved him or if she was using him to further her career.

