How USU could add D-I hockey, baseball and other sports

The Student-Athlete Wellness Team: the people taking care of our teams
Student-athletes are busy people. Attending practices and games, going to school and keeping up a social life is a lot for one person. The staff at Utah State University understands the busy lives their student-athletes lead and want to do what they can to take care of their health and wellness.
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
Hyrum man sentenced to prison again for stalking and harassing women – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Hyrum man convicted repeatedly of harassing women has been sentenced to prison for a second time. Juan Ramon Gutierrez-Lopez was ordered to serve an additional sentence of one to 15 years after a jury in June found him guilty. According to court staff, Gutierrez was...
Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
Authorities investigating Hooper garage fire
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in the garage of a home in Hooper. The Weber Fire District, Roy City and Clinton City Fire were dispatched to the blaze in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 2. “Upon arrival, the garage was fully...
Suspect takes off clothes after ramming car into wall, then tries to steal bystander’s bike
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a car multiple times, getting naked, and fighting bystanders. According to arresting documents, Shawn Smith, 32, rammed into a woman’s car on 850 E., 5300 South at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The woman told South...
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
