Police: Norwalk man drowns while trying to save woman

A Norwalk man died after trying to save a woman from drowning at Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to Norwalk Police.

Police received multiple calls reporting an unconscious person in the water. An officer assigned to the beach observed bystanders pulling an unconscious man and assisting a woman to shore.

Police investigations revealed Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, 60, of Norwalk was walking with a woman on a partially submerged sandbar when the woman fell into the water and struggled to get back to shore, according to police. Rodas-Garcia attempted to help the woman but he went underwater and did not resurface, police said.

Bystanders told police that Rodas-Garcia was found just under the surface of the water.

Rodas-Garcia was transported to Norwalk Hospital after a bystander and officer attempted CPR on him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The woman was not injured in the incident, police said.