Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

Humid evening in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outlook:. -Less humid on Thursday with more sunshine. -Heat kicks back up on Saturday. Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear skies. Low...
Most of Iowa Under Heat Advisory
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly all of Iowa is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) due to forecasted temperatures in the 90s and triple digit heat index values ranging from 98-to 105 degrees. The National Weather Service says heat and humidity will be the main weather story...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Iowa farmers stop selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) — Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high qualitysweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
Drought concerns grow in Iowa
DES MOINES -- Very little precipitation across the state resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
NEWS 8.1.22: Plane Crash Investigation, Nebraska Wildfire, Heat Advisory, Iowa Caucus Decision Delayed, and More
The FAA is investigating a deadly plane crash over the weekend in Monona County. It happened Saturday afternoon south of Ute when a witness says a small plane used for spraying fields hit electrical lines. The pilot died. The Iowa National Guard is having trouble recruiting new people into the...
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Would Make Piles Of Cash if They Enforced One Traffic Law [OPINION]
I have been quietly conducting a driving study. A study to find how often a simple Iowa, and national, driving law is broken. My study was not even remotely scientific. It simply involves me counting something while driving. I was safe about it. Jotted each day's totals down in my iPhone's note app. So what was I counting?
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
