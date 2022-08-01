ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Flowers placed on Nichelle Nichols' Walk of Fame star

By City News Service
mynews13.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Sandman review: Neither dream nor nightmare – more of a vague reverie

Television viewers, alienated in the past decade from multiplexes by the overwhelming dominance of the comic-book movie, have long sought refuge in the intelligent programming offered by the small screen. But as the years have crept on, the dream of “Peak TV” has been invaded by heroes and villains, sci-fi and fantasy. Now, in 2022, every other big new TV show seems to be a comic-book adaptation, desperately trying to ferry viewers over from cinemas like Charon on the River Styx. The latest in this trend is DC’s mega-budget collaboration with Netflix to adapt The Sandman, after 30 years...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy