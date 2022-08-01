ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara to attend Spelman College

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is ready for her next act.

She’ll attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Jolie shared in an Instagram post showing the teenager with some classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post Sunday. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Spelman is the oldest liberal arts school for women among the historically Black colleges and universities in the United States.

Stacey Abrams, who is running for Georgia governor, and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., are among the public figures who studied at Spelman.

Zahara is one of six children for Jolie and Pitt, and the eldest daughter of the actors. Their eldest child, 20-year-old Maddox, enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019.

Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, were together for more than a decade, marrying in 2014 before splitting two years later.

Pitt was awarded joint custody of their minor children in a tentative ruling in May 2021, but the decision was nixed two months later when the private judge overseeing their divorce was disqualified due to a failure to disclose business with attorneys representing Pitt.

Jolie won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2000 for the psychological drama “Girl, Interrupted” and is also known for films such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent.”

Pitt won the best supporting actor Oscar in 2020 for the Quentin Tarantino-directed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and has also starred in movies such as “Moneyball” and “World War Z.”

