Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest

listenupyall.com
Related
Natchez Democrat
Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
listenupyall.com
Buyer Hopes to Close on Magnolia Bluffs this Year
We’re learning more about the planned sale of Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Saratoga Gaming is in the process of buying the property and a company leader told the Rotary Club of Natchez Saratoga of hopes to close on the purchase in the fourth quarter of 2022. Saratoga Gaming already owns a casino, hotel, and horse racing facility in Saratoga Springs, about 180 miles north of New York City. The company reportedly plans to upgrade food & beverage options at Magnolia Bluffs, as well as invest further in technology at the casino.
listenupyall.com
Adams County board planning wish list of roads to improve
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Adams County supervisors are developing a list of roads to repave using some of the $3 million they’ll have for a variety of construction projects. They met Monday to discuss this and decided to convene again Wednesday to review what roads to improve. The Board...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Law enforcement, first responders lead motorcade to celebrate National Night Out
NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said National Night Out has been happening since he was a kid. His parents were always involved in Neighborhood watch where they lived in Vidalia, and he remembered watching all of the blue and red lights up and down his street. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Rapides Parish school employees official first day of school
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first day of school is just about a week away for students in Rapides Parish, but the school year has officially started for school employees. At an official first day of school meeting for school employees on Tuesday, August 2, the focus was vision, values and goals as they kick off the school year.
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Deputies searching for 3 Concordia Parish inmate escapees
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, around 1:30 AM, three pre-trial inmates walked away from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, La. The three inmates were identified as 31-year-old Ryan McKinney, 25-year-old Carlos Ramos, and 32-year-old Thor N. Teal. According […]
kalb.com
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the State Fire Marshal, a man died in a Pineville house fire on August 2. Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Barthel Road around 7 a.m. and found the body of a man inside the house. Details are limited at this time. SFM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
listenupyall.com
Two Former Natchez City Clerks Indicted for Embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced today former Natchez city clerks Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents separately delivered demand letters to both individuals. Fortenberry served as Natchez city clerk and chief financial officer for two years until her November 2021 resignation....
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Correctional employee has been arrested following an escape. The sheriff’s office says Patrick Moreno knowingly confirmed an incorrect headcount after three non-violent inmates escaped on Aug. 1, 2022. The sheriff’s office says it led to a delay in officials identifying the...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Coca-Cola United to close Natchez location
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. announced the company will close its Natchez sales and distribution facility in 2024. The Natchez Democrat reported the location at 191 D’Evereux Drive was acquired in 2015. Company officials said the consolidation of Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help the company achieve greater […]
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000. APD said that...
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
Comments / 0