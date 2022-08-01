Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest

We’re learning more about the planned sale of Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Saratoga Gaming is in the process of buying the property and a company leader told the Rotary Club of Natchez Saratoga of hopes to close on the purchase in the fourth quarter of 2022. Saratoga Gaming already owns a casino, hotel, and horse racing facility in Saratoga Springs, about 180 miles north of New York City. The company reportedly plans to upgrade food & beverage options at Magnolia Bluffs, as well as invest further in technology at the casino.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO