Kansas State

Kansas Votes on Controversial Abortion Amendment

By Madeline Fitzgerald
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Dale Flowers
2d ago

as it stands now you have a right to choose. You can either give birth or abort. I am going to vote no so you can keep that right. It not a issue for politician to decide. Leave women rights alone. Vote NO

Vicky Graham
2d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Vicky Graham
2d ago

constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

