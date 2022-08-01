Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

www.thecentersquare.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Returns to Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County has moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
thecentersquare.com
Survey: 69% of Michiganders concerned about identity fraud
(The Center Square) – After widespread pandemic fraud over the last two years, nearly seven out of 10 Michiganders are concerned about identity fraud. John Zogby Strategies, a survey research firm, polled 604 likely Michigan voters between April 29 and June 3 of this year, garnering data about digital identity verification in the public sector.
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PSP reports recent liquor control efforts
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity. In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3. […]
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
wtae.com
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania awards $955,000 to organizations to develop ATV, snowmobile trails
(The Center Square) – While snowmobiling is months away, Pennsylvania nonprofits are celebrating seven grants worth $955,000 to develop trails for the sport and all-terrain vehicles. The largest grant – $444,100 – will go to Elk County Riders, Inc., and on Saturday they’re planning an event to celebrate the...
Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living. Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Back in February 2022, Gov. Wolf first unveiled the $1.7 billion […]
penncapital-star.com
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
thecentersquare.com
Twin Cities rank in top 10% of U.S. cities with biggest unemployment declines
(The Center Square) – The Twin Cities had the biggest decrease in unemployment from June 2019 to June 2022, WalletHub reported Aug. 3. WalletHub analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across 180 U.S. cities, comparing June 2022 unemployment in each city with May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019 figures. along with overall unemployment rate.
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
thecentersquare.com
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania tax collections dip; increases from income, sales taxes
(The Center Square) – An update from the Independent Fiscal Office showed that Pennsylvania’s revenues for its General Fund dipped by $4 million compared to last year. However, after adjusting for new transfers from certain taxes, collections were $83 million higher compared to July 2021. As the IFO’s...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. Erie County once again is scored as low. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map. The […]
thecentersquare.com
VA 18-22 population went down, but voter registration went up
(The Center Square) – The number of Virginians aged between 18 and 22 decreased from 2012 to 2020, but the number of registered voters in that age range skyrocketed during that time period. In 2012, there were 587,901 Virginians aged between 18 and 22, but that number went down...
Comments / 3