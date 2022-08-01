ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Widowed Grandmom Feels Guilty About Moving Home

By Annie Tobey
 2 days ago

A 76-year-old widow moved to be near her son and grandchildren. She misses her hometown but feels guilty about leaving the family and moving home. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”

Dear Amy:

I am 76 years old. My husband passed away eight years ago.

Four years later, I moved to be near my son and grandchildren.

I left a small town where I lived for 58 years, a church I loved, and many friends. Two of my grandchildren are now in college.

I pick the youngest one up from school every day. We do lots of things together, but he is almost 12 and growing more independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgwP1_0h0ZLykF00

I am active in my church here and have a few friends, but I still pine for my hometown. I taught school there for 34 years, then took care of my parents and my husband.

I have babysat for my grandchildren for 21 years, keeping them after school, on weekends, and taking them on extended vacations.

I want to move back to my hometown, but I am afraid that I will feel guilty for moving home and leaving my grandson.

I feel time slipping away and want to have some time to do what I want to do while I still can.

Do you think I should stay here for my grandson, or should I move back to my beloved hometown?

Am I being selfish?

Guilty

Dear Guilty:

I think you should do something – for you. You might start by taking an extended trip to your hometown – perhaps staying in a rental or with a friend.

Talk with your son and his family.

I hope they will encourage you to freely make the choice that is best for you, even if that is moving home. After decades of taking care of others, it’s time to take good care of yourself.

© 2022 by Amy Dickinson

Comments / 5

Terrie Trippel
2d ago

Do what’s best for your peace of mind. Go ahead and move you will feel better where you want to be. Good Luck!

Reply
10
Debbie Litz Fletcher
2d ago

My mom chose to stay in our home town, in her house, for 15 years, till her death at home, after she was widowed. her life, her choice, just as I choice not to move back home after getting my Master's degree at 25.

Reply
4
