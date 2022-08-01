ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Leah Williamson hails veteran duo Jill Scott and Ellen White after historic win

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDLMu_0h0ZLbgm00

Captain Leah Williamson was keen to salute “people’s champion” Jill Scott and Ellen White after England’s historic Euro 2022 triumph.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first ever piece of major silverware.

Williamson lifted the trophy with vice-skipper Millie Bright , before swiftly turning to hand it to Scott and White so they could do the same.

Midfielder Scott, 35, has played for the team at eight major tournaments, including Euro 2009, the last time they reached a final.

And 33-year-old striker White – who, with 52 goals, lies one behind England’s all-time top-scorer Wayne Rooney – has featured for them at six.

Williamson said: “Jill Scott is the people’s champion. Ellen White, her England career and how close she has come at certain moments….

“That’s what we are as a team – those two people are just as important as anybody but I think they’re the ones that when they lift that trophy they deserve it the most, because of what they’ve done for the women’s game, and how they’ve been through the change.

“To stand up as European champions, I wanted them to take that moment in as well.”

After being beaten 6-2 by Germany in the 2009 final for their second Euros runners-up finish, England went on to make three successive major tournament semi-final exits, at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups – claiming third place at the former – and Euro 2017, before finally tasting glory on Sunday.

Scott is second on England’s all-time appearances list with 161 caps, with only former team-mate Fara Williams (172) holding more.

And Scott said of the Euros success: “It’s for every player that’s ever worn an England shirt. This is for them.

“It’s so nice that I got to see Fara Williams and I put (my medal) around her neck and said ‘this is yours as much as it is mine’. I didn’t want her to take it – she did give it us back which I was happy about!

“But it was a nice moment because all those players that have contributed to this team, that have given you advice over the years, Casey Stoney , Faye White, so many of them to mention, I really hope that they felt part of this special night.”

Scott was asked if it almost felt like a different sport now to in 2009, and she said: “I think it seems different for me every time I see a different team, and the players I’ve got to play with over the years.

“You have to remember with the 2009 team we weren’t full-time, we were just introducing and starting the process of being full-time England players. And then this is, not the end, but we’ve got the gold – and now we can push on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNRTt_0h0ZLbgm00

Sunday’s game had a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros match, men’s or women’s.

Scott added: “I hope now everybody can kind of get on board with women’s football, keep the support going and keep growing the game.

“You’ve seen how many people are interested in coming to the games and we need to capture that and keep hold of that.

“That’s always our aim, to inspire the next generation. Hopefully now we’ve got a gold medal I don’t have to pretend my bronze is gold when I go into schools now and do talks, I can actually show them my gold medal!”

With the victory meaning England could celebrate the first trophy for a senior side since the 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany, Williamson was asked about comparisons with the skipper on that occasion, Bobby Moore.

And the 25-year-old defender said: “He’s a legend, isn’t he. I didn’t know that we were the same age at the point we’ve done this. But hey – he’s got the World Cup, he’s one up on me right?”

The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'We've changed the game hopefully across the world': Leah Williamson leads England heroes hoping to inspire the next generation after Euro 2022 glory against Germany... as she hails 'missing ingredient' Sarina Wiegman

It started with a chorus of Three Lions and ended with Rachel Daly performing River Deep, Mountain High. Seven thousand people packed into Trafalgar Square for England's Euro 2022 victory celebration in central London. Players donned bucket hats and wore sunglasses to hide tired eyes after they had partied at...
SOCCER
ESPN

England women to play USWNT at Wembley in October

The England women's team will face the United States women's national team at Wembley on Oct. 7, the FA announced on Tuesday. The match is subject to the Euro 2022 champions securing qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup in their next batch of games in September. The Lionesses are five points clear at the top of Group D in the qualifiers, with a trip to second-placed Austria and a meeting with Luxembourg in Stoke to follow.
SOCCER
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Bobby Moore
Person
Fara Williams
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Faye White
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing

England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022. Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London. The Manchester City forward grew up in the...
SOCCER
#Veteran#England#Wembley#European
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
SOCCER
The Independent

Day seven at the Commonwealth Games: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m

After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football fans will be the death of great sports documentaries

As a man of a certain age, I am a participant in a WhatsApp group with other men of a certain age. The dialogue on this thread is predominantly an alienating arcana of in-jokes but, due to the over-representation of Arsenal fans in its demographic, interest has switched, of late, to the new Prime Video documentary series, All or Nothing: Arsenal. Previous acclaimed seasons have followed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City marching to the league title, and the game’s most blockbuster manager, Jose Mourinho, arriving at Tottenham Hotspur. Now it’s the turn of their north London rivals, Arsenal, to muster some...
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Super League ticket interest surge after England's Euro 2022 win

Women's Super League clubs have reported a surge in ticket interest after England's Euro 2022 final win. Arsenal say sales for their north London derby against Tottenham at Emirates on 25 September have already hit "five figures" in a week. Manchester City, Brighton and Reading have all set new records...
WORLD
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita’s challenge failed to materialise.The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”She was...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Todd Boehly's Chelsea Vision Revealed As Young Stars Targeted For Future

Todd Boehly’s vision for Chelsea has been revealed as the Blues are targeting signing young players for the future this summer. The Blues started slowly in the transfer window, with other off-the-field issues taking priority as Chelsea saw Marina Granovskaia, Petr Cech and Bruce Buck all depart. Boehly named...
MLS
The Independent

Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success

Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

