ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Chelsea are pushing hard towards a deal for £50million-rated Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella .

The Blues have long since been tracking Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and impressed at Getafe before joining Brighton in 2021.

Brighton are understood to be holding firm on a £50million valuation for Cucurella, which is thought to have stalled a possible move to Manchester City .

Chelsea are continuing to reshape the squad under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, with manager Thomas Tuchel understood to remain keen on two further defensive recruits.

The Blues are also thought to harbour strong interest in Leicester’s Wesley Fofana , though prising the France star away from the King Power Stadium outfit will prove a tough ask.

Cucurella is thought to be open to a Chelsea move, with the one-cap Spain star having already expressed his desire for a fresh challenge amid the extended Manchester City interest.

Chelsea have already pulled off big-name signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but are determined to add further new faces to the squad.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could yet head out in the other direction however, with Napoli understood to be continuing to push hard to strike a loan deal for the Spanish stopper.

New recruit Koulibaly will wear the 26 shirt at Chelsea this season, and has revealed he sought John Terry’s assent to take the former England defender’s number at the west London club.

Koulibaly posted a video on social media of his phone call to Terry, to ask for the ex-Chelsea captain’s blessing to take the number he wore at Stamford Bridge with such distinction.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
John Terry
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Clearlake Capital#The King Power Stadium#Napoli#Spanish
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag: 'Unacceptable' that Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United friendly early

As expected, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United preseason debut for this past Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano. However, even Ronaldo's return to the squad did little to silence suggestions he wishes to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window to sign for a team that will play in this season's UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move

Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala. Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be...
UEFA
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Anna Henderson among cycling medal hopes for England

Eilish McColgan followed in the footsteps of her mother, Liz, with a thrilling 10,000m gold on day six in Birmingham. McColgan produced a stunning sprint finish to add a third Commonwealth Games gold for the family, matching her mother’s achievement in the event in 1986 and 1990. Elsewhere on an entertaining evening of athletics action, England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold as she defended her heptathlon title. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from one career-threatening injury. Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy