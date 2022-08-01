ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Therapy dog boosts moral among firefighters battling raging Oak Fire in California

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yOjJ_0h0ZLWE100

A therapy dog has boosted moral among firefighters battling the raging Oak Fire in California .

The golden retriever , named Kerith, has been helping relieve the stress among first responders at base camps in the state.

Officials said the 19,244 acre blaze was at 72 per cent containment, and over 3,600 crew members were fighting the smoldering wildfire on Monday (1 August)

This video shows Kerith enjoying some head scratches at the Oak Fire base.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

