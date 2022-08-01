ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old man in Virginia Beach

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old boy was arrested last week on charges he fatally shot a man in North Virginia Beach in June.

The teenager is charged with second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the June 9 killing of Da’Myrian Jacob Durel, 18. The 17-year-old was arrested July 27.

Charges may be also be filed against a second suspect, also 17, Virginia Beach police said.

Police were called to the 1900 block of King Charles Court around 3 p.m. At the scene, officers found Durel with a gunshot wound.

Police officers and emergency medical service personnel rendered aid, but Durel died at the scene, police said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Da Myrian#King Charles Court#Tribune Content Agency
WUSA9

Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a two-year-old girl, with D.C. connections, was found dead in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room Monday morning. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it discovered a young girl’s body in a hotel room in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, in the Oceanfront area of the city, around 3:30 am. Police said they also found a woman, Leandra Andrade, of D.C., in that same room suffering from a medical emergency.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

Norfolk man arrested after attempting to run away from police following multi-city vehicle pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Norfolk man is behind bars after attempting to escape police in a car and on foot Saturday evening, officials said. Detective Michael Hilton of the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants around 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, Hilton said.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy