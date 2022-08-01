ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Young England fan gifted tickets to Euro 2020 final ‘amazed’ at size of Wembley

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLd6Q_0h0ZLUSZ00

An eight-year-old football fan gifted a ticket for the Euro 2022 final was “amazed” at the size of Wembley .

A keen goalkeeper for her local team, Evie Jackson, and her father, Matt, 30, capped their tournament experience of trips to Leeds United ’s Elland Road and St George’s Park by witnessing England ’s famous victory over Germany on Sunday.

The pair were gifted tickets by a kind stranger on Twitter, after Matt had appealed for any spares ahead of the game.

“I feel really lucky,” Evie said of the experience.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
SPORTS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#Young England
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

England women to play USWNT at Wembley in October

The England women's team will face the United States women's national team at Wembley on Oct. 7, the FA announced on Tuesday. The match is subject to the Euro 2022 champions securing qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup in their next batch of games in September. The Lionesses are five points clear at the top of Group D in the qualifiers, with a trip to second-placed Austria and a meeting with Luxembourg in Stoke to follow.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football fans will be the death of great sports documentaries

As a man of a certain age, I am a participant in a WhatsApp group with other men of a certain age. The dialogue on this thread is predominantly an alienating arcana of in-jokes but, due to the over-representation of Arsenal fans in its demographic, interest has switched, of late, to the new Prime Video documentary series, All or Nothing: Arsenal. Previous acclaimed seasons have followed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City marching to the league title, and the game’s most blockbuster manager, Jose Mourinho, arriving at Tottenham Hotspur. Now it’s the turn of their north London rivals, Arsenal, to muster some...
SOCCER
The Independent

England aim for lasting change as fans serenade Euro 2022 champions

England’s players were once again serenaded and supported by adoring fans as they paraded the Euro 2022 trophy at Trafalgar Square.To paraphrase the most quoted commentary of all time, ‘they think it’s all over’ – now the Lionesses are hoping it is just the beginning.Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.Some 7,000 supporters then flocked to Trafalgar Square on Monday and there was so much interest that fans who...
SOCCER
The Independent

Southend to hold talks with sponsor after inadvertently naming killer Rose West in stand name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’.The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.The matter sparked a flurry of activity on social media and, having been alerted to the unintentional reference to West, a spokesman for the club revealed they were likely to hold talks with Gilbert & Rose to “come up with different...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games day seven: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m

After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
SPORTS
The Guardian

WSL clubs see ticket demand surge after Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win

The impact of England’s Euro 2022 success was underlined on Wednesday when Women’s Super League clubs reported significant increases in interest from fans. Brighton said they had sold more season tickets since Saturday – the day before the final at Wembley – than in the whole of last season and there was a similar picture elsewhere. The season starts on 9 September.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wolves make enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo... with South Korea international available for cut-price fee after Ligue 2 side had sanctions imposed on them by France's financial watchdog

Wolves have made an enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. The South Korea international, 29, is available for a cut-price fee. Bordeaux were reinstated in Ligue 2 last month after a successful third appeal against their relegation to the third tier due to financial issues and debts in the region of £34million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adam Peaty calls for better sport funding amid Games and Euro success

Birmingham gold medallist Adam Peaty has called for better investment in sport as he urged the Government to capitalise on the success of the Commonwealth Games and England’s Euro 2022 triumph.The England swimmer, who won the Commonwealth Games 50 metres breaststroke on Wednesday and added to his collection the only major title he was missing, said those in power must stop closing pools and facilities.“This has to be a platform,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mirror.“We really need the people in power to stop closing pools and facilities. We should hold the Government and councils accountable to make sure we invest...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.How were the celebrations, boss? 🥳#LionessesLive pic.twitter.com/v2cBGLfEbA— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 1, 20221025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.Good morning pic.twitter.com/6e78642uM4— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) August 1, 20221020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital. Read More England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
SOCCER
The Independent

‘I’m lost for words’: Gina Kennedy makes history in Birmingham with squash gold

Gina Kennedy admitted she was lost for words after making history to become the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles at the Commonwealth Games.In her debut Commonwealths, the 25-year-old beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton 3-1 in an entertaining session at the finals on Wednesday.Kennedy won the first two games before Naughton pulled one back in a tough third match littered with long rallies.The Canadian put up a good fight in the fourth game, but Kennedy emerged the victor and she was stunned by her win, revealing that she had struggled to sleep the night before.She said: “I’m...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth Games gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.“Absolutely fantastic,” Lenton said when asked how victory felt. “I’m dreaming. We both played excellently.“We always...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy