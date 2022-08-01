ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dave Chappelle's company buys building of historic Dayton comedy club

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle's real estate holdings company is the new owner of a building that's home to a historic comedy club in Dayton.

The comedy star's Iron Table Holdings LLC purchased the building that houses Wiley's Comedy Club in Dayton's Oregon District for $1.975 million on July 26, Montgomery County property records show.

The company purchased the venue and three other parcels from Laff Ltd., which is operated by the club's founder Daniel "Wiley" Lafferty.

Lafferty first opened Wiley's at 970 Patterson Road in 1982. The business was the first comedy club in Dayton and is the oldest comedy club in Ohio, according to the business' Facebook account.

Dave Chappelle:Minneapolis venue cancels comedian's show after backlash: 'We hear you'

Wiley's grew in popularity alongside the booming comedy industry, causing Lafferty to relocate his business to a larger venue at 101 Pine St., where it currently resides.

The club is known for hosting several famous comedians over its 40-year run, such as Rob Schneider, Tommy Chong, Steve Harvey and Chappelle himself.

Earlier this year, Chappelle's Iron Table Holdings also purchased a 52-acre property in Yellow Springs, the small village outside of Dayton where he lives. Chappelle's company bought the property from land developer Oberer, which had initially planned a development that Chappelle said was not a good fit for the area.

Comments / 3

Ms. P.
2d ago

Maybe now we can get some good comedy shows inside the City so we don't have to travel out to Joker's.👍🏽

Reply
4
 

