Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.

While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.

“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.

“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”

